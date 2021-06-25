Harris County Fire Marshal Encourages Fireworks Safety

Fourth of July is only 10 days away, which also begins the start of fireworks sales. The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office encourages anyone who chooses to use consumer fireworks to practice fireworks safety or attend a professional public display.

“Celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks is a time-honored tradition,” said Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen. “A professional public fireworks display is a great way to celebrate and enjoy fireworks with your family and friends; it is also the safest. If you choose to celebrate Independence Day with consumer fireworks, please read the cautionary labels and dispose of your fireworks properly.”

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office encourages residents to follow these recommended safety tips:

Follow the law. Make sure fireworks are legal in your community.

Read and follow the directions and warning labels on fireworks packaging.

Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks.

Light only one firework at a time.

Do not point fireworks at homes, buildings, or people.

Never consume alcohol or drugs while shooting fireworks.

Make sure there is a bucket of water or water source nearby for emergencies and to soak used fireworks prior to disposing of them in the trash.

Be considerate of neighbors when it comes to noise and the trash left behind.

Pets and fireworks don’t mix. The loud noises can cause pets to become anxious or afraid.

Sparklers may seem safe, but sparklers burn more than six times hotter than boiling water. Consider celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks alternatives, such as glow sticks.

Consumer fireworks can be sold from June 24 until midnight on July 4. Complaints regarding the sale or illegal use of fireworks in the unincorporated areas of Harris County can be made by calling (281) 999‐2200 or emailing fmosupport@fmo.hctx.net.