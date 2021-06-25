Fourth of July Celebration! Keep it Safe, Don’t Drink and Drive

We have so much to celebrate this Fourth of July! After more than a year spent apart, Americans everywhere are looking forward to finally gathering with loved ones to celebrate our independence and freedom at parades, cookouts and fireworks shows. With vaccination rates increasing and the reopening of bars and restaurants, now – more than ever – we are looking forward to brighter, summer days!

If you are planning to toast our freedom by having a cold one, we hope that you’ll join us in our pledge to keep our celebrations safe by hydrating between Buds and planning ahead for safe rides home. We know that drunk driving accidents increase during holiday weekends, but we also know drunk driving is 100 percent preventable. Whether you call a cab, a rideshare service or designate a driver to get home, make sure you do your part to keep our roads, your loved ones and the Houston community safe.

For more than 35 years, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners, including Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC, have invested more than $1 billion in responsible drinking initiatives and community- based programs to prevent underage drinking, impaired driving and other harmful uses of alcohol.

We’re proud to work alongside Anheuser-Busch to ensure that Houstonians celebrate America’s

birthday by Enjoying Responsibly.

Wishing you a safe and festive Fourth of July!

Sincerely,

Cynde Bard

Corporate Affairs Manager Silver Eagle Houston