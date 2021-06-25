Adopt Smart Strategies to Streamline Laboratory Billing Services

In any healthcare practice, medical billing is one of the most crucial tasks. It’s an activity that is carried out on a daily basis. But unfortunately, many lab practitioners are facing huge challenges in streamlining their laboratory billing services in ever-evolving laws and regulations. If your medical practice is struggling with RCM concerns you are not alone.

With the ever-increasing cost of healthcare and changing federal policies, it’s a time that lab practitioners think of optimizing the procedures of reimbursements to suffice in the competitive environment. All lab practitioners need to realize that their practice is an asset that requires constant improvements and attention. They need a strategic action plan that works towards streamlining the lab’s revenue and reducing operating costs.

If you are facing these challenges, here are six strategies to make your billing process more effective and efficient. Taking a few simple steps to simplify laboratory billing services can drastically streamline your collections and even maximize your lab revenue.

Security:

Uncertainty, a labs’ security measures can prevent patients from taking advantage of advanced billing tools_ like online payments or eStatments and rightfully so. In recent years, due to the frequency and severity of cybersecurity incidents, healthcare has overtaken every other industry. On the other hand, 2021’s pandemic challenges have only worsened the problem. In fact, since April 2021, ransomware scams have increased by 400%.

Lab practitioners must prioritize security, as technology-enabled options continue to grow in popularity. The most effective way to accomplish this is to work with a certified and reliable billing team. They use advanced billing tools and precautions to protect sensitive patient health information to the highest standard on the market.

Create Procedures and Policies:

Not only should you create procedures and policies for medical billing, but you should make sure that every individual in your billing staff is familiar and aware of them. To ensure a more cohesive understanding of expectations, discuss the protocol and guidelines regarding the payment collection process with your billing staff. To use for quick reference, provide a manual for each staff member. This will make it more likely that you will see an improvement in your laboratory billing services and in RCM procedures over time.

Payment Plans:

In most industries, payment plans are popular and prevalent – so why are they so uncommon in the medical industry? To be paid efficiently, simply splitting up large medical bills into smaller balances over a set time period resulting in daunting financial liability seems manageable. The latest survey in the US healthcare industry shows that approximately 92.7% of patients want medical laboratories to offer multiple payment options, yet only 44% currently do. If nothing else, convenient payment plans help labs collect outstanding payments – a definite RCM win compared to patient payment default.

Accurate and Timely Billing:

Ameliorating the whole procedure of laboratory billing like proper pre-authorization, accurate claim filing, and automatic billing procedures can optimize the reimbursements of your lab a great deal. To avoid errors and delays in reimbursement your front staff needs to acquire accurate healthcare information from the patients. Filing a claim in a timely manner also plays an essential role in laboratory billing services because if you don’t follow time limits it will result in expensive denials. By utilizing claim scrubbing tools, you can also easily overcome the chance of errors that most of the time occur in manual claim processing systems.

Recruiting Qualified Staff:

To improve laboratory billing services, recruiting professional billing staff is one of the best strategies. It can make or break your practice. Hiring professionals to do the job can boost your lab’s productivity and help grow immensely. You must enlist all the necessary qualities and qualifications in the vacancy advertisement that the employee must possess. It’s a good strategy that will help you narrow down to the most appropriate candidates. Hiring a certified medical biller or coder must be your foremost priority. Check candidate resumes carefully and assess if the candidate is the best suited for your practice.

Have the Right Medical Billing Specialist:

Without the professional billing staff who pay attention to detail when coding and billing, optimizing your laboratory billing services will be impossible. If it is possible, the medical billing staff shouldn’t be interrupted by other activities in the practice. So, try to hire a professional billing team whose sole responsibility is to ensure coding and billing are done accurately and in a timely manner. It is wise to have more billing experts if your patient numbers increase because it’s a monotonous and tedious job. Alternatively, you should also consider outsourcing the lab billing services.

Key Takeaways:

As the healthcare industry faces enormous or unprecedented challenges due to pandemics in the healthcare industry. Federal policies, billing regulations, payer requirements are continuously changing. That’s why it’s difficult for lab practitioners to stay updated on all these changes. When they fail to stay updated it will result in errors and those errors lead to claim denials.

If your lab also faces these challenges you can outsource your billing services to Laboratory Billings_ an industry-leading lab billing agency. Our professionals provide proactive medical billing solutions that ensure a streamlined cash flow.