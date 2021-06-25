Kansas State University students from Texas earn spring 2021 degrees, graduation honors

Nearly 3,130 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in spring 2021. The graduates are from 101 Kansas counties, 44 states and 44 countries.

The university awarded 2,207 bachelor’s degrees, 700 master’s degrees, 216 doctorates — 115 of which are Doctor of Veterinary Medicine — and 12 associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees.

More than 620 students earned graduation honors for outstanding academic performance. Of those, 222 students graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 3.95 or above, 208 students graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.85 to 3.949, and 194 students graduated cum laude with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.849.

The following students from Texas have earned spring 2021 degrees and, if applicable, graduation honors from Kansas State University:

Aledo: Kristen Boomer, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Allen: Nathan Hartter, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Master of Accountancy, Summa Cum Laude

Arlington: Kelcy Rhoades, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Austin: Heather Acuff, Doctor of Philosophy; Christian Magana, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness

Azle: Abigail Kortokrax, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Secondary Major

Bandera: Aimee Farrell, Master of Architecture

Bedford: Caroline Garcia, Master of Science

Ben Wheeler: Kathryn Barnes-Hopson, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine

Burleson: Robert Guhl, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training

Canton: Hailey Celsur, Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition

Canyon: Jacquelyn Green, Bachelor of Science

Cedar Park: Zayin Brunson, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

China Spring: George Andrie, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Coppell: Colin Echols, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Michael Fisher, Doctor of Philosophy

Cypress: Spencer Wolfe, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine

Dalhart: Mitchell McKinley, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering

Dallas: Olivia Barnes, Bachelor of Science; Colyn Gugelman, Bachelor of Science in Construction Science and Management; Lilah Harris, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Tricia Ward, Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition, Magna Cum Laude

El Paso: Colin Beauregard, Bachelor of Science; Michelle Bement, Master of Business Administration; Alexis Sutter, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Magna Cum Laude

Euless: Wyatt Steining, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Farmers Branch: Derek Derbigny, Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition

Forney: Roland Piterechu, Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Industry; Bailey Roe, Bachelor of Science

Fort Worth: Alex Batson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Cheyenne Chin, Bachelor of Science in Education; Katherine Clarkson, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Ethan Scarpelli, Bachelor of Arts

Granbury: Dyllan Boykin, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Haltom City: Sarah Pitzer, Master of Science

Helotes: William Lofton, Master of Architecture

Houston: Cameron Childress, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; William Flowers, Master of Science; Randy Hobert, Master of Agribusiness; Allison Nigg, Bachelor of Science in Apparel and Textiles; Jared Sterling, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Evan Weninger, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Rebecca Whisler, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine

Hurst: Erin Ruby, Bachelor of Science in Education

Katy: David Vasquez, Bachelor of Arts; Grace Worcester, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude

Keller: Morgan Elliott, Bachelor of Science in Family Studies and Human Services, Summa Cum Laude

Kilgore: Brianna Cunningham, Master of Science; Cheyenne Swoope, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Killeen: Danielle Ahern, Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering

Kyle: John Habeeb, Master of Science

Laredo: Trevor Steele, Doctor of Philosophy

League City: J. Alexander, Master of Science

Lewisville: Taylor Becker, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Brian Fernando, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Liberty Hill: Grant White, Master of Landscape Architecture

Little Elm: Callie Chambers, Bachelor of Science in Education; Jacqueline Hansen, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Cum Laude

Lubbock: Mitzi Lauderdale, Doctor of Philosophy

Magnolia: Preston Chovanec, Master of Science

Mansfield: Nandi Charles, Master of Arts; Nasser Juma, Master of Science

McKinney: Monica Kopenhaver, Master of Arts

Melissa: Brooke Nolte, Master of Science

Montgomery: Reid Isaac, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Cum Laude

New Braunfels: Elaina Broughman, Bachelor of Science in Personal Financial Planning

Orange Grove: Elise Hesseltine, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude

Pearland: Carson Campbell, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Magna Cum Laude

Prosper: Cooper Correll, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Rockport: Stephani Taylor, Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition, Summa Cum Laude

Rockwall: Ethan Branham, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Round Rock: Amy Clack, Master of Science

San Antonio: Jessica Davis, Bachelor of Science; Selena Dewitt, Bachelor of Science in Education; Sara Savatovic-Hathorn, Master of Science; Dylan Vance, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude

Schertz: Thomas Griffith, Master of Science

Sugar Land: Savannah Luu, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Cum Laude

Sunnyvale: Nicole Stafford, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Cum Laude

Tomball: Jackson Carder, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Tyler: Garrett Tauscher, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude

Waco: Brooklyn Celebron, Bachelor of Science in Dietetics, Secondary Major; Clode Moradi, Master of Science

Waxahachie: Shelby Martin, Bachelor of Science

Weatherford: Kaitlyn Kidd, Bachelor of Science in Family Studies and Human Services, Summa Cum Laude

Wolfforth: Michaela Nix, Master of Science