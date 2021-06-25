Kansas State University students from Texas earn spring 2021 degrees, graduation honors

Nearly 3,130 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in spring 2021. The graduates are from 101 Kansas counties, 44 states and 44 countries.
The university awarded 2,207 bachelor’s degrees, 700 master’s degrees, 216 doctorates — 115 of which are Doctor of Veterinary Medicine — and 12 associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees.
More than 620 students earned graduation honors for outstanding academic performance. Of those, 222 students graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 3.95 or above, 208 students graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.85 to 3.949, and 194 students graduated cum laude with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.849.
The following students from Texas have earned spring 2021 degrees and, if applicable, graduation honors from Kansas State University:
Aledo: Kristen Boomer, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Allen: Nathan Hartter, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Master of Accountancy, Summa Cum Laude
Arlington: Kelcy Rhoades, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Austin: Heather Acuff, Doctor of Philosophy; Christian Magana, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness
Azle: Abigail Kortokrax, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Secondary Major
Bandera: Aimee Farrell, Master of Architecture
Bedford: Caroline Garcia, Master of Science
Ben Wheeler: Kathryn Barnes-Hopson, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine
Burleson: Robert Guhl, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training
Canton: Hailey Celsur, Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition
Canyon: Jacquelyn Green, Bachelor of Science
Cedar Park: Zayin Brunson, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
China Spring: George Andrie, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Coppell: Colin Echols, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Michael Fisher, Doctor of Philosophy
Cypress: Spencer Wolfe, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine
Dalhart: Mitchell McKinley, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering
Dallas: Olivia Barnes, Bachelor of Science; Colyn Gugelman, Bachelor of Science in Construction Science and Management; Lilah Harris, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Tricia Ward, Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition, Magna Cum Laude
El Paso: Colin Beauregard, Bachelor of Science; Michelle Bement, Master of Business Administration; Alexis Sutter, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Magna Cum Laude
Euless: Wyatt Steining, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Farmers Branch: Derek Derbigny, Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition
Forney: Roland Piterechu, Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Industry; Bailey Roe, Bachelor of Science
Fort Worth: Alex Batson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Cheyenne Chin, Bachelor of Science in Education; Katherine Clarkson, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture; Ethan Scarpelli, Bachelor of Arts
Granbury: Dyllan Boykin, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
Haltom City: Sarah Pitzer, Master of Science
Helotes: William Lofton, Master of Architecture
Houston: Cameron Childress, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine; William Flowers, Master of Science; Randy Hobert, Master of Agribusiness; Allison Nigg, Bachelor of Science in Apparel and Textiles; Jared Sterling, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Evan Weninger, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Rebecca Whisler, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine
Hurst: Erin Ruby, Bachelor of Science in Education
Katy: David Vasquez, Bachelor of Arts; Grace Worcester, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude
Keller: Morgan Elliott, Bachelor of Science in Family Studies and Human Services, Summa Cum Laude
Kilgore: Brianna Cunningham, Master of Science; Cheyenne Swoope, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Killeen: Danielle Ahern, Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering
Kyle: John Habeeb, Master of Science
Laredo: Trevor Steele, Doctor of Philosophy
League City: J. Alexander, Master of Science
Lewisville: Taylor Becker, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Brian Fernando, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Liberty Hill: Grant White, Master of Landscape Architecture
Little Elm: Callie Chambers, Bachelor of Science in Education; Jacqueline Hansen, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Cum Laude
Lubbock: Mitzi Lauderdale, Doctor of Philosophy
Magnolia: Preston Chovanec, Master of Science
Mansfield: Nandi Charles, Master of Arts; Nasser Juma, Master of Science
McKinney: Monica Kopenhaver, Master of Arts
Melissa: Brooke Nolte, Master of Science
Montgomery: Reid Isaac, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Cum Laude
New Braunfels: Elaina Broughman, Bachelor of Science in Personal Financial Planning
Orange Grove: Elise Hesseltine, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude
Pearland: Carson Campbell, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Magna Cum Laude
Prosper: Cooper Correll, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Rockport: Stephani Taylor, Bachelor of Science in Human Nutrition, Summa Cum Laude
Rockwall: Ethan Branham, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Round Rock: Amy Clack, Master of Science
San Antonio: Jessica Davis, Bachelor of Science; Selena Dewitt, Bachelor of Science in Education; Sara Savatovic-Hathorn, Master of Science; Dylan Vance, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude
Schertz: Thomas Griffith, Master of Science
Sugar Land: Savannah Luu, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Cum Laude
Sunnyvale: Nicole Stafford, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Cum Laude
Tomball: Jackson Carder, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Tyler: Garrett Tauscher, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude
Waco: Brooklyn Celebron, Bachelor of Science in Dietetics, Secondary Major; Clode Moradi, Master of Science
Waxahachie: Shelby Martin, Bachelor of Science
Weatherford: Kaitlyn Kidd, Bachelor of Science in Family Studies and Human Services, Summa Cum Laude
Wolfforth: Michaela Nix, Master of Science