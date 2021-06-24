If you have a respiratory disease or you struggle with any kind of breathing issues, life can be difficult. While there are no cures for diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, long-term Covid, and obstructive sleep apnea, there are ways you can help to alleviate your symptoms.

Here are 4 tips to help anybody with breathing issues.

Keep Your House Clean

First things first, you need to make sure that your house is clean and tidy. Neatly moving things and doing the odd bit of vacuuming is not going to cut it. Bacteria, germs, and dust embed themselves in curtains, carpets, sofas, bed sheets, and more. The longer you leave these elements the more embedded they become and the harder they are to remove. Dust aggravates the symptoms of breathing disorders and can make breathing very difficult. What’s more, you have to watch out for mold/black mold in your home as these come with very serious health implications for those with breathing difficulties. Mold exposure can lead to wheezing, coughing, a blocked nose, sore throat, and more. To avoid this, make sure your home is well ventilated, and be sure to check in basements for any hidden damp spots that might be helping mold to grow. You can buy black mold sprays to kill it off but check every few months to make sure it has not grown back.

What’s more, it is worth noting that some cleaning products can do more harm than good. There’s a lot of products that are laden with harmful chemicals and these can make it harder for you to breathe. Even if you think you are not inhaling the spray, chances are that particles are still getting into your throat and system.

Use A CPAP Machine When Necessary

A continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine is usually prescribed to people with sleep apnea but it is also used to treat other severe respiratory disorders too. Sleep apnea stops you from breathing in your sleep because something is blocking your airways, and so a CPAP machine is needed to keep oxygen flowing between your nose and mouth. To ensure that the CPAP machine is working at its maximum potential the user will need to maintain it, for example changing a CPAP filter is necessary for the user to get the best effects from it. The filter makes sure that the air you are receiving is clean and so you need to change it regularly because filters will wear out quickly, especially in humid or dusty environments. You will also have to change the headgear and chinstraps, but this can be changed every six months or so. Additionally, the tubing of the CPAP machine will need to be changed every 3 months, because if you don’t change the tube, you risk breathing in contaminated air, which can lead to either a throat or lung infection.

Exercise

When someone struggles with breathing already, it can be tempting to avoid exercising because they are worried that it will make breathing even more difficult. That is true to some extent, however, that will only occur if they are working out too intensively. To help your symptoms you can do gentle exercises such as walking, yoga, or pilates, as these will still get your heart rate up without forcing you to gasp for air. Exercise is vital for your cardiovascular health and neglecting exercise can make your breathing difficulties worse. So take it easy, and try to incorporate at least 30 minutes of gentle exercise in your daily routine. This can be a lunchtime walk with a friend or taking an online yoga class at the end of your working day.

Do Not Smoke

Last but certainly not least, if you are someone with breathing issues you must not smoke whatsoever. You might think one here and there does not hurt, but it does as it fills your lungs with nasty toxins that make breathing harder than it needs to be. It will also reduce the benefits of your daily exercise routine. If you are someone who smokes and you need help quitting there are plenty of resources available to you such as support groups, virtual groups, and a tonne of tips and tricks online.

If you are struggling with any breathing-related issues then make sure you take in these 4 tips as they will make a difference. Your quality of life can be hindered by long-term respiratory disorders, but that does not mean you can’t live a normal, happy, and healthy lifestyle.