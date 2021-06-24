The History of Betting from Ancient Greece to the Present Day

Sports betting is a popular type of gambling entertainment that holds 40% of the gambling market. The data presented on the Statista portal shows that in the United States, every second resident over the age of 18 has made a bet at least once in their life. There is nothing to wonder about: sports betting provides a lot of opportunities to people. In this post, we will consider the key features of this betting “discipline” and the history of its development over a long period (starting with disputes between the ancient Romans and ending with a pool of bets on the blockchain).

Betting History

Since ancient times, people have always been making bets. For example, the inhabitants of Ancient Greece were happy to place bets on the outcome of the Olympic Games. In ancient Rome, bets were made on the victory of charioteers and gladiators. Naturally, there were no bookmakers; fans of gambling had to make bets directly.

The origin of the bookmaker system took place 2000 years later in England. William Ogden began accepting horse racing bets in 1790. Before the race, he established the optimal ratio between the bet size and the probability of winning for each horse. The first bookmaker’s office was opened a little later — in 1850 by Leviathan Davis and Fred Swindell. Its employees made sports predictions and distributed leaflets in various parts of London, which indicated the odds of winning.

Several decades later, bookmaker offices were opened in France, the USA, Russia, and Germany. The principle of work of bookmakers in those days did not differ from the order of work of modern offices. The organizers found the disputants, providing the winners with a guarantee to receive payments. In return, the bookmaker took the margin — the profit from the bets.

It should be noted that over the years, wagering, betting, and gambling have been banned at the legislative level. Many governments were suspicious of them. For example, until the middle of the 20th century, bookmaking was considered illegal in the United States and Europe. Bookmakers stayed afloat only due to corruption and loopholes in the current legislation. The bookmaker’s clients had no legal protection. They had to rely solely on the honesty of the bookmakers.

In 1961, betting was legalized in Germany, Great Britain, France, and some states of the USA. Over the six months that followed the legalization of the gambling business in the UK, 10,000 bookmakers were opened. At the same time, the work of bookmakers was carefully regulated: the players were protected by the law, bookmakers no longer had to be “in the shadows.” In 1973, there were 14,750 William Hill offices in the UK. Moreover, new types of bets have become available for gamblers. People could bet on boxing, golf, as well as football, tennis, etc.

The most active development of the betting industry took place in the 1990s when bookmakers were able to accept online sports betting remotely — through the Internet. In 2001, the volume of the virtual sports betting market was over a billion dollars. The number of players during this period reached several million.

Betting These Days

In the early 2010s, gamblers got a chance to play from a mobile device. Already in 2016, the share of bets in bookmakers was 80%. In 2020, about 40% of all gamblers use smartphones to place bets. At the same time, despite the legalization of betting, bookmakers continue to register in various offshores.

The thing is that it is much cheaper to get a license in Barbuda, Curacao, or Antigua than to register a gambling business in the USA or EU countries. Due to lower financial costs and low taxes, offshore bookmakers offer their players higher odds and attractive bonuses.

Players can place bets on different outcomes of events, be it:

Changes in the cryptocurrency rate;

Sports results;

The weather for Christmas and other holidays;

Victory at Eurovision of a certain participant.

Conclusion

Sports betting has come a long way of development — from primitive betting in Ancient Greece to virtual betting on e-sports. Modern technologies make bets as simple and affordable as possible. At the same time, experts are confident that new mechanisms will be introduced for the further development of betting in the near future.