How To Pick The Perfect Pair Of Shoes For An Event

Most people will agree that not only do shoes play a big role in their appearance, they are also one of the top 3 most important things that people consider when they dress up. Even when they are just being casual and aren’t dressing up for a big occasion, shoes are still a big concern. As people are getting increasingly concerned with how ‘trendy’ they look and how up-to-date their fashion sense is, even something as simple as a pair of flip-flops has turned into a fashion statement. Though on the other hand, one of the main reasons why shoes are a major concern is that they are actually a functional part of your outfit, and you need to have the right kind for the occasion. For instance, even though hiking and running are very similar activities, it would be a big mistake to go on a hike wearing running shoes and go running wearing hiking shoes. While both are meant to protect your feet, the way they provide care and the kind of functionality they perform are drastically different. If you are looking for the right pair of shoes for an upcoming reunion, wedding, or even a regular day at work, these are what you need to consider.

When you wear a particular shoe, it says something about you. It’s a fashion statement, but more importantly, it conveys to the audience the kind of lifestyle you lead and who you may be as a person. This is not about the brand you particularly wear, but more of the actual type, if it is a pair of sneakers, boots, or flip-flops. Some people have the opinion that the price of the shoe they wear plays a big role in their choice, as they want to project a certain image. Others are more focused on wearing a shoe that improves the overall outfit and has complimentary colors.

Purpose

While it’s true that fashion trends are changing and traditional fashion is slowly deteriorating, a lot of people still like to stick to the basics and enjoy the traditional trends. For example, men wear suits today that can be paired with many different types of footwear, whereas in the past, suits were mostly worn with formal leather shoes, like an oxford shoe. As celebrities have popularized styles contrary to the norm, you will find people wearing sneakers, and even boots, paired with a suit. For some, this even represents a functional purpose.

You may find doctors, nurses, and even lawyers wearing sneakers or other more comfortable types of shoes with their formal attire because they walk a lot during work, and they need one that is comfortable to wear all day. Many certain styles, such as the work boots, initially gained popularity for their functionality rather than their looks. If you have a certain activity in mind, it would be a good idea to wear shoes that specifically work for that situation.

Season

Similar to the purpose, you also want to consider the climate before choosing your shoes. While it may be tempting to wear boots with your outfit, it won’t be the best choice if you are going to be outdoors, in extremely hot weather. More than just the style, the season that you are wearing the shoes in will have a big impact on how useful they are for you in that season. Not to mention, it would also look quite odd if you were wearing winter boots to the beach. Though there are some materials that perform equally well in both hot and cold climates, still, there are some shoes that you just can’t work around. For example, oxford shoes are worn as a part of formal attire, regardless of how cold or hot the weather is because those are just the standard for when you wear a nice suit.

Occasion

Some shoes are very versatile, but they are multi-occasion. If you are going to a formal gathering or a religious event, it’s best to stay away from the casual pair you usually wear. Even though they are extremely comfortable, they would look odd and people may even find it offensive. If there is a certain dress code on an occasion, then it is best to stick to shoes that fall in that category.

Even if you have a genuine problem, maybe an injured foot or a foot condition that limits the kind of shoes you can wear, there are solutions that you can still try. You can always buy specialized inner soles that can be used with a variety of shoes to give you the foot support that you need. Moreover, you don’t have to compromise function for fashion, you can get many hybrid styles of shoes that offer formal-looking designs on the upper portion but actually have a sneaker base, which is extremely comfortable.