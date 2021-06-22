Struggling With High Medical Bills While Sick? Here’s What To Do

Nobody chooses to get sick and more often than not, it can come out of nowhere and turn our lives upside down. When we are ill, we have to learn ways of coping and coming to terms with what is happening with our health. We need to focus on our recovery, which can be very difficult when we are simultaneously struggling with high medical bills. It can exacerbate our health issues if we are also dealing with a lot of stress. So, if you are in this position, here is what you need to do.

Are The Bills Accurate?

It happens more often than you might think, but many medical bills reflect inaccurate charges. This can happen fairly easily and if you do not make the effort to check if this has happened, you might be paying a lot more than you need. You may be charged for services you did not receive or medications you were never given. So, make sure to comb through and cross-reference every charge to ensure your medical bills are accurate.

You should obtain itemized invoices from the hospital. If you don’t receive one, then request one. Check it carefully and ensure there are no duplicate charges. If there is something on there that you don’t understand, call up and ask the billing office to clarify. If there appear to be high charges that don’t make sense, do some research to see if this is the average charge or not. If you have any questions or queries, don’t be afraid to ask. There may very well be extra or unnecessary charges on your bill.

There are also state limits in place that cap what a hospital can charge. Check your state’s limits so that you aren’t paying any more than you need to.

Don’t Avoid The Bills

It can be so overwhelming to deal with the stress of being sick and having high medical bills. It may feel like it’s too much to deal with at times, but ignoring them can make it a lot worse for you in the future. If you find that you’re struggling to get a handle on the situation, ask a family or friend to help you. They won’t be as overwhelmed or stressed as you, so they will be able to offer you assistance and clarity of thought.

Insurance

Many people have life insurance or at least are aware of it. But not everyone is aware of critical illness insurance, which is a policy that covers serious illnesses outlined within that policy. Critical illness insurance can help you to receive money that can be used towards medical expenses, rent, mortgage, or debts. It can be used towards anything you like; the only requirement is that your illness needs to fall within the remit of the illnesses covered by your specific policy.

Discount

This may seem odd, but why not give it a try: ask for a discount. Many people don’t want to pay their bills at all, so providers will be happy to see that someone is willing to pay and, as a result, they might offer a discount.

Payment Plan

If you are having trouble paying your bills, ask if you can set up a payment plan. Explain your situation to them, and come up with an agreement that works for both your financial situation and your provider. This makes it a lot easier to pay your medical bills, as it reduces a lot of the burden that comes with financial stress. It will make your recovery a lot easier and quicker with this peace of mind.

Financial Assistance

Check to see if you are eligible to receive any financial assistance. Financial assistance can be provided by the government, the hospital, or a nonprofit organization. Do some research if you think you might be eligible to see what your potential options are. Financial assistance can make it so much easier for you to afford your medical bills and take a huge weight off of your shoulders.

It can be difficult to deal with being sick whilst worrying about paying off your medical expenses. It’s completely normal to be overwhelmed, but don’t let it get out of hand. Getting on top of it as quickly as you can make it so much easier to deal with. Do your due diligence and ensure your medical bills are accurate. See if there is any way you can make the payments easier through a discount or a payment plan. The quicker you deal with this, the quicker you can focus on yourself and your health.