Cinco Ranch Branch Library To Close In Observance Of Independence Day

All branches of Fort Bend County Libraries, which includes the Cinco Ranch Branch and the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch, will be closed Saturday through Monday, July 3-5, in observance of Independence Day. Regular library hours will resume on Tuesday, July 6.

Your online library is always open at www.fortbend.lib.tx.us for searching the catalog, renewing books or placing holds, downloading e-books or music, streaming movies, or using the research databases.

For more information, contact the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.