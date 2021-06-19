Cinco Ranch Literary Lunch League To Discuss “Now You See Me” Online In July

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will offer an online option for book-club meetings this summer – all book-club meetings will take place online through Webex so that readers can interact with others in real time and participate from the comfort of home!

Fort Bend County Libraries’ book clubs represent a wide variety of books and genres. Book clubs that were previously specific to particular branches can now be enjoyed by readers all across the library system.

Books can be requested by calling the libraries, or by placing them on hold in the online catalog. Digital versions of some books are also available for download from FBCL’s eLibrary.

Because the book club meetings will be live-streamed over the Internet via Webex, participants should register for the meetings by going to the FBCL website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us – click on “Classes and Events,” and register for the book club meetings of their choice. A link to the Webex sessions will be emailed to all who have registered.

The schedule of book club meetings in July is as follows:

Thursday, July 1 – Book Talk: The Overstory (pre-recorded video).

In FBCL’s Book Talk series, library staff give a synopsis of featured books and share their thoughts on them. In this episode, hear about The Overstory, a novel written by Richard Powers. A link to the video will be posted on FBCL’s online calendar on the designated date, and it can be viewed at any time.

Wednesday, July 7, 12:00 noon-1:00 pm – Literary Lunch League Book Club

The book to be discussed is Now You See Me, a novel written by S.J. (Sharon) Bolton. This title is available in print; call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library to check availability of additional print copies.

Thursday, July 8, 1:00-2:00 pm – Sugar Land Book Break

The book to be discussed is The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women, written by Kate Moore. This title is available in print, audio, on OverDrive, and on hoopla; call the library to check on availability of additional print copies.

Thursday, July 8, 1:30 pm – Novel Expectations Book Club

The book to be discussed is A Gentleman in Moscow, a novel written by Amor Towles. This title is available in print, audio, and on OverDrive; call the First Colony Branch Library to check on availability of additional print copies.

Thursday, July 8,4:00-5:00 pm – Sienna Subtext: Graphic Novel & Animé Club

This event will be live-streamed via Webex at the scheduled time. The book to be discussed is Aliens: Dust to Dust, created by Gabriel Hardman. This title is available in print call the Sienna Branch Library to check on availability of additional print copies.

Saturday, July 10, 11:00 am-12:00 noon – Talk Back Book Club

The book to be discussed is A Thousand Splendid Suns, written by Khaled Hosseini. This book club, which focuses on general fiction, normally meets on the first Saturday of every month. This title is available in print and audio; call the Missouri City Branch Library for additional print copies. (Note: Because of the holiday, this book club meeting was moved to the second Saturday this month only.)

Thursday, July 15 – Book Talk: Marvel Entertainment Audiobooks (pre-recorded video).

In FBCL’s Book Talk series, library staff give a synopsis of featured books and share their thoughts on it. In this episode, hear about audiobook selections from Marvel Entertainment. These titles are available digitally on Hoopla. A link to the video will be posted on FBCL’s online calendar on the designated date, and it can be viewed at any time.

Monday, July 12, 3:00-4:00 pm – Sienna Book Club

The book to be discussed is The Last King of Texas, a novel written by Rick Riordan. Please call the library to check on availability of additional print copies.

Tuesday, July 13, 2:00-3:00 pm – Mission Bend Book Club

The book to be discussed is They May Not Mean To, But They Do, written by Cathleen Schine. This title is available on OverDrive and in print; call the library to check on availability of print copies.

Wednesday, July 14, 5:00-6:00 pm – University Branch Book Club

The book to be discussed is What Alice Forgot, written by Liane Moriarty. This title is available in print, audio, and on OverDrive; call the library to check on availability of additional print copies.

Thursday, July 15, 12:00 noon-1:00 pm – Book Break Book Club

The book to be discussed is Still Life, written by Louise Penny. This title is available in print, audio, and OverDrive; call George Memorial Library to check on availability of additional print copies.

Saturday, July 17, 11:00 am-12:00 noon – Heavy Inks Graphic Novels Book Club

The book to be discussed is Crisis on Infinite Earths, created by Marv Wolfman. This title is available in print; call George Memorial Library to check on availability of additional print copies.

Saturday, July 17, 11:00 am-12:00 noon – Mystery Readers Club (formerly Murder & Mayhem Book Club)

This book club, which focuses on mysteries and crime novels, meets on the 3rd Saturday of every month. The book to be discussed this month is Big Lies in a Small Town, written by Diane Chamberlain. This title is available in print, audio, and on OverDrive; call the Missouri City Branch Library to check on availability of additional print copies.

Saturday, July 24, 11:00 am-12:00 noon – The Skin I’m In: A Book Club Featuring Authors of Color.

The book to be discussed is Once Upon a Sunset, written by Tif Marcelo. This new book club meets on the fourth Saturday of every month. This title is available in print; call the Missouri City Branch Library to check on availability of additional print copies.

Monday, July 26, 3:00-4:00 pm – Booked on Crime Mystery Book Club

The book to be discussed is Murder on Astor Place, a novel written by Victoria Thompson. This title is available in print and on Hoopla; call the Sienna Branch Library to check on availability of additional print copies.

The book club meetings are free and open to the public. Registration is required for the book club meetings so that a link to the Webex sessions can be emailed to all who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. Participants may also register by calling Fort Bend County Libraries’ Communications Office at 281-633-4734.