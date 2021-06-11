2021 Rodeo Auctions Wrap!

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo ™ 2021 Auction Sales Totaled More Than $15 Million

The 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s auctions wrapped for 2021, with sales totaling $15,345,020.

Prices for the Grand and Reserve Grand Champion winners in the Junior Market, School Art and Champion Wine auctions were:

JUNIOR MARKET BARROW

  • Grand Champion Barrow: $210,000
  • Reserve Grand Champion Barrow: $160,000

JUNIOR MARKET PEN OF BROILERS

  • Grand Champion Pen of Broilers: $145,000
  • Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Broilers: $125,000

JUNIOR MARKET GOAT

  • Grand Champion Goat: $185,000 (Rodeo Record)
  • Reserve Grand Champion Goat: $115,000

JUNIOR MARKET LAMB

  • Grand Champion Lamb: $275,000
  • Reserve Grand Champion Lamb: $135,000

JUNIOR MARKET STEER

  • Grand Champion Steer: $400,000
  • Reserve Grand Champion Steer: $215,000

JUNIOR MARKET TURKEY

  • Grand Champion Turkey: $135,000
  • Reserve Grand Champion Turkey: $135,000

SCHOOL ART

  • Grand Champion Work of Art: $155,000
  • Reserve Grand Champion Work of Art: $120,000

CHAMPION WINE AUCTION

  • Grand Champion: $200,000
  • Reserve Grand Champion: $160,000

Auction totals (unaudited preliminary totals that do not include cash contributions and some purchase commitment amounts) were:

  • Barrow: $2,369,840
  • Champion Wine Auction: $2,355,727
  • Junior Commercial Steer: $778,388 (live auction of choice steers)
  • Lamb and Goat: $2,128,870
  • Poultry: $2,112,096
  • Ranching & Wildlife: $322,535
  • School Art: $1,682,212
  • Steer: $4,696,275

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $500 million to the youth of Texas and education. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.