2021 Rodeo Auctions Wrap!

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo ™ 2021 Auction Sales Totaled More Than $15 Million
The 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s auctions wrapped for 2021, with sales totaling $15,345,020.
Prices for the Grand and Reserve Grand Champion winners in the Junior Market, School Art and Champion Wine auctions were:
JUNIOR MARKET BARROW
- Grand Champion Barrow: $210,000
- Reserve Grand Champion Barrow: $160,000
JUNIOR MARKET PEN OF BROILERS
- Grand Champion Pen of Broilers: $145,000
- Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Broilers: $125,000
JUNIOR MARKET GOAT
- Grand Champion Goat: $185,000 (Rodeo Record)
- Reserve Grand Champion Goat: $115,000
JUNIOR MARKET LAMB
- Grand Champion Lamb: $275,000
- Reserve Grand Champion Lamb: $135,000
JUNIOR MARKET STEER
- Grand Champion Steer: $400,000
- Reserve Grand Champion Steer: $215,000
JUNIOR MARKET TURKEY
- Grand Champion Turkey: $135,000
- Reserve Grand Champion Turkey: $135,000
SCHOOL ART
- Grand Champion Work of Art: $155,000
- Reserve Grand Champion Work of Art: $120,000
CHAMPION WINE AUCTION
- Grand Champion: $200,000
- Reserve Grand Champion: $160,000
Auction totals (unaudited preliminary totals that do not include cash contributions and some purchase commitment amounts) were:
- Barrow: $2,369,840
- Champion Wine Auction: $2,355,727
- Junior Commercial Steer: $778,388 (live auction of choice steers)
- Lamb and Goat: $2,128,870
- Poultry: $2,112,096
- Ranching & Wildlife: $322,535
- School Art: $1,682,212
- Steer: $4,696,275
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $500 million to the youth of Texas and education. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.