2021 Rodeo Auctions Wrap!

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo ™ 2021 Auction Sales Totaled More Than $15 Million

The 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s auctions wrapped for 2021, with sales totaling $15,345,020.

Prices for the Grand and Reserve Grand Champion winners in the Junior Market, School Art and Champion Wine auctions were:

JUNIOR MARKET BARROW

Grand Champion Barrow: $210,000

Reserve Grand Champion Barrow: $160,000

JUNIOR MARKET PEN OF BROILERS

Grand Champion Pen of Broilers: $145,000

Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Broilers: $125,000

JUNIOR MARKET GOAT

Grand Champion Goat: $185,000 (Rodeo Record)

Reserve Grand Champion Goat: $115,000

JUNIOR MARKET LAMB

Grand Champion Lamb: $275,000

Reserve Grand Champion Lamb: $135,000

JUNIOR MARKET STEER

Grand Champion Steer: $400,000

Reserve Grand Champion Steer: $215,000

JUNIOR MARKET TURKEY

Grand Champion Turkey: $135,000

Reserve Grand Champion Turkey: $135,000

SCHOOL ART

Grand Champion Work of Art: $155,000

Reserve Grand Champion Work of Art: $120,000

CHAMPION WINE AUCTION

Grand Champion: $200,000

Reserve Grand Champion: $160,000

Auction totals (unaudited preliminary totals that do not include cash contributions and some purchase commitment amounts) were:

Barrow: $2,369,840

Champion Wine Auction: $2,355,727

Junior Commercial Steer: $778,388 (live auction of choice steers)

Lamb and Goat: $2,128,870

Poultry: $2,112,096

Ranching & Wildlife: $322,535

School Art: $1,682,212

Steer: $4,696,275

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $500 million to the youth of Texas and education. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.