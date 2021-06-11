Katy ISD Students Awarded $20,000 Scholarships from Texas FFA Association

By George Slaughter

Three Katy Independent School District FFA students have been awarded scholarships from the Texas Future Farmers of America Association.

Camryn Wilder and Skyler Weathers graduated from Katy High School. Chloe LaBard graduated from Taylor High School. They each are recipients of a $20,000 scholarship from the Texas FFA Association. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo sponsors the award.

Last week, the students traveled to the State FFA Degree and Scholarship Event, held in Stephenville, Texas, to interview for this scholarship opportunity.

“Receiving a Texas FFA scholarship is a huge honor that many students strive to earn each year,” Ashlee Laird career and technology education instructional specialist, said in a news release. “This scholarship is unique in that it is buildable, they can renew it after their first year enrolled in college and get an additional $20,000! We are so proud of their accomplishments.”

The FFA has over 115,000 members in Texas. Each year, donors from across the state award 140 scholarships, ranging in dollar amounts, to students who demonstrate leadership and a passion for agriculture.

“These students have worked extremely hard in their four years of FFA at Katy ISD,” Laird said. “All three of them are FFA state champions in poultry judging, which is a very challenging and unique FFA Career Development Event Contest. Camryn and Skyler are national FFA poultry judging champions and Chloe will compete at the national FFA poultry contest this year.”

To be eligible to apply for the scholarship, an applicant must be an active member of the Texas FFA Association for the current year and at least two of the three previous years. They should be listed on the State FFA Roster, be in good standing with the Texas FFA Association, and must declare intent to attend a Texas college or university in the fall semester of the application year.

Upon graduation, the student should have completed at least three academic calendar years and at least five different semesters of instruction on agriculture, food and natural resources, during their 9th through 12th-grade years.

Applicants must also score at least 1000 on the SAT, or 19 on the ACT, and be in the upper half of their graduating class, based on scholastic rank, for the first three and half years of high school. Interview presentation is a contributing factor to be selected for the coveted scholarship. Official FFA attire is required for all scholarship interviews, whether at district, area or state competitions.

All three students will attend Texas A&M University. Wilder and Weathers will study poultry science. LaBard will study animal science and agriculture business.