Suspect Arrested in Shooting of Katy Nail Salon Owner

By George Slaughter

Authorities have arrested and charged a woman in connection to a shooting of a Katy nail salon owner shot over the Memorial Day weekend.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Joana Vara, 21, was arrested Thursday in the 7600 block of Fallbrook Drive. Vara’s sister, Quetzali Vara, 20, was arrested for evading after deputies were conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle she was in earlier that same evening. Vara was not charged with the nail salon aggravated assault.

On Saturday, deputies were alerted to a shots fired call by witnesses to a business located at 21945 Katy Freeway in far west Harris County.

Deputies arrived at Katy Nails, where they found that the store owner, a 42-year-old Asian man, had been shot by a woman who fled from the location.

Investigators said that the two women entered the store and were given a manicure and pedicure.

Both women were unhappy with the price of the services and argued with the owner. Joana Vara paid and left the store, but Quetzali Vara began again to argue with the owner.

Deputies said Joana Vara then re-entered the store and again argued with the owner. The owner attempted to push her from the store.

Deputies said Joana Vara then shot the owner with a handgun. Both women fled to a burnt orange-colored Ford Fusion and drove off.

Investigators recovered the suspect’s phone on scene.

The man was transported to Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center via Life Flight in critical but stable condition. A family member told the Katy News that the man is now in stable condition after being wounded in the chest. The family member said the man is looking at a recovery time of approximately six months.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help offset medical expenses.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Violent Crime unit at 713-274-9100.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.