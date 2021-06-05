Local McDonald’s Restaurants Bring Back Sleeves for Support Fundraiser for RMHC

Beginning June 3, proceeds from beverage sleeve sales will support three RMHC chapters in the Greater Houston area

Local McDonald’s restaurants are providing another way to support RMHC with the return of the Sleeves for Support program. The fundraiser was developed in partnership with Coca-Cola and will generate funding for Ronald McDonald House Houston, Ronald McDonald House of Galveston and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston/Galveston. Beverage sleeves—specifically designed to hold 30-ounce McDonald’s cups—will be available for purchase beginning June 3 for $5 each, while supplies last. Last year, more than $80,000 was raised for local RMHC chapters.

In addition to Sleeves for Support, local McDonald’s restaurants give back through the Round-Up for RMHC program, where patrons can round their order up to the nearest dollar; through the Penny Per Happy Meal initiative where a portion of every Happy Meal sold benefits the Charity; and through RMHC Donation Boxes where customers can drop their spare change.