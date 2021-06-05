Libraries Feature “African-American History” Online Research Database

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) offers an online African-American History research database from Facts-on-File. Students and other researchers can access this helpful resource online at any time, from the comfort of home, with an FBCL library card.

Covering more than 500 years of the African-American experience, this authoritative resource enables library patrons to explore the full spectrum of African-American history and culture.

Students can delve deeply into a variety of topics, examine different perspectives, and access historical tablet/mobile-friendly videos that bring history to life. This resource includes a substantial collection of primary sources, images, biographies of key people, original maps and charts, and much more.

The biographies listed under “Featured People” include collections of articles on civil rights activists, trailblazing military and political figures, abolition leaders, Harlem Renaissance intellectuals and activists, major musicians and artists, leading scientists, accomplished athletes, and influential writers.

Full citations are available throughout the resource, and users can print, copy, and save to a folder all content for personal use.

The Curriculum Tools section includes writing and research tips for students and educators, including advice on analyzing and understanding primary sources, editorial cartoons, and online resources. Guides for presenting research include instruction on citing sources, avoiding plagiarism, completing a primary-source worksheet, summarizing articles, and writing research papers.

To browse this digital collection, go to FBCL website, www.fortbend.lib.tx.us, click on “Research,” select “Databases,” and choose “African-American History.” Library patrons need a valid FBCL card (or eCard) to access the resource.

For more information, call the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.