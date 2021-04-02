Getting Pregnant After A Vasectomy: What Are the Chances?

Vasectomies are widely used methods of contraception in some parts of the world. With a low failure rate, they’re a good way of avoiding unwanted pregnancy. However, men sometimes change their minds and decide to have more children after all.

If you’re interested in finding out whether it’s possible to have kids after vasectomy, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we’ll try to explain ways to get pregnant after the procedure was done and resolve any dilemmas you might have.

Various Approaches

When a man decides to reverse vasectomy, there are several ways to approach the issue. One of them is reversed vasectomy that might not be that successful. Others that give better results are In Vitro fertilization (IVF) or intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICIS).

Vasectomy Reversal

When it comes to vasectomy reversal, it’s another surgical procedure in which the tubes that carry sperm are sewed again to restore their functionality. Vasectomy Reversals are microsurgical procedures that are quite complex depending on how the original vasectomy was done. The whole procedure takes a few hours to perform, and its success rate is anywhere between 60% and 70%.

Of course, if the tubes have been burnt or destroyed, the procedure won’t rebuild them. Considering the actual potency rate as even if you restore the canal, there might not be sperm to go through it.

Most researchers agree that when more than five years pass after the original vasectomy procedure, the chances of sperm getting through the canal are minimized or almost nonexistent. Even with the reversal, the sperm won’t be functional and normal conception won’t be possible.

Recanalization

Recanalization happens when the vasectomy process reverses itself by creating a new connection. Usually, after 12 weeks, the canals start the rebuilding process, and a man becomes fertile, however, in some cases, it’s very important to pay close attention to the sperm count of the individual, overall health of both partners, intercourse timing, and woman’s fertility.

Even if the recanalization were a success, other factors would determine whether the couple will have a successful pregnancy. In case the first reversal doesn’t deliver, there’s room for a second one if the doctors recommend it to the couple.

Sperm Extraction

If a reversal operation proves unsuccessful or it’s not recommended for your circumstances, pregnancy after vasectomy is still possible. In the process of surgical sperm extraction, sperm can be withdrawn and used later. Doctors recommend this process to patients who had vasectomy 10 or 15 years ago, and if they intend to have only one child since afterward, there won’t be the need for other contraception methods. If you decide to combine sperm extraction with IVF, it will give you the best chances of conceiving.

In Vitro Fertilization

Another approach for solving fertilization problems is IVS. Modern medicine has a successful way to aspirate sperm using a fine gauge needle directly from the testicles. Under local anesthesia, it’s quite realistic to pass the needle slowly through the epidermis.

With IVF technology, it takes only one sperm for each egg available, and in this case, the odds are on your side. With the option to have multiple attempts, this method is something that most couples resort to.

The main advantage of IVF versus vasectomy is multiple. Their success rates don’t depend on the damage caused by the original vasectomy, as the presence or absence of the sperm in the tube is irrelevant. What’s more, IVF can bypass all-female fertility problems such as tubal issues, endometriosis, and ovulation problems.

Success rates of IVS are among the highest in couples that do it with live birth rates equal if not even better than those seen following vasectomy reversal. It’s important to mention how IVF is very efficient from inception until the last phase since you can see the results faster than any reversing operation.

Everything Is Possible

Every man who has undergone a vasectomy has to be sure that it’s the right decision. Doctors should explain how vasectomy is not considered permanent and that there are ways to add new members to your family.

Once you understand the full scope of the procedure and the best ways to reverse it, you can talk to your partner to make a final decision. Of course, both of you should consult with a doctor about the best strategy that will take to conceiving.

Even if we can’t give you a definite answer, we can say that the chances of reversing vasectomy are quite good. You mustn’t forget that everyone is different and works for one couple won’t necessarily work in someone else’s case.