Toasted Tasting: Dinner with a Purpose

Haute Tastings, the creator of Katy Taste Fest and Katy Taste Crawl is excited to launch its newest foodie concept. Toasted Tastings Pop-Up Dinners. Throughout the year, Haute Tastings will hold pop-up dinners featuring wine and/or spirits paired with multiple showcase courses at featured Katy restaurants. Proceeds from the events will benefit Armor of Hope Foundation whose mission is to ensure children at risk have the necessities to help them succeed and be given an opportunity to rise above any challenges they might encounter.

“The foodie community in Katy continues to grow and the caliber of quality restaurants and chefs has exploded in recent years. We think the pop-up dinners will be a great opportunity for foodies to get to know each other in an intimate setting, all while getting to try amazing dishes and drinks from our local chefs,” says Cyril Thomas, Founder of Haute Tastings.