Toasted Tasting: Dinner with a Purpose

Haute Tastings, the creator of Katy Taste Fest and Katy Taste Crawl is excited to launch its newest foodie concept. Toasted Tastings Pop-Up Dinners. Throughout the year, Haute Tastings will hold pop-up dinners featuring wine and/or spirits paired with multiple showcase courses at featured Katy restaurants. Proceeds from the events will benefit Armor of Hope Foundation whose mission is to ensure children at risk have the necessities to help them succeed and be given an opportunity to rise above any challenges they might encounter.
“The foodie community in Katy continues to grow and the caliber of quality restaurants and chefs has exploded in recent years. We think the pop-up dinners will be a great opportunity for foodies to get to know each other in an intimate setting, all while getting to try amazing dishes and drinks from our local chefs,” says Cyril Thomas, Founder of Haute Tastings.
The first pop-up dinner will be on April 15th, 2021 at 7:00PM at Whiskey Cake – Katy. Whiskey Cake serves up tasty farm-to-kitchen dishes and cocktails out of their from-scratch-only kitchen and bar. Everything on the menu is infused with and inspired by the local ingredients available each season. “Our vision for the future is that neighborhoods we are in, are better because we are here. We make them more exciting, more interesting, and places where people want to live, work, and play. We are excited to partner with Toasted Tastings because we can do just that,” says Ryan Browne, General Manager of Whiskey Cake – Katy. Chef Chris Zettlemoyer will feature five courses themed “A Tour Around the World with Woodinville. Each course will also feature a signature cocktail of Woodinville Whiskey Company. Space is limited to 40 people. Tickets are $112 each, all inclusive, and can be purchased at https://armorofhopefoundation.org/toasted-tastings-dinner-series/