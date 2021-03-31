Oakbend Medical Center Announces Restaurant Month

OakBend Medical Center has announced that instead of Restaurant Week this year, they will be celebrating for the month of April with 10 separate events. The events this year include:
- Brews & ‘Cues – April 8, 2021
- OakBend Medical Center Crawfish Boil – April 10, 2021
- Ebell House Dinner & Ghost Tour – April 16, 2021
- Sandy McGee’s Brunch – April 18, 2021
- Tejas Fajita Happy Hour – April 22, 2021
- Bayou Boys Crawfish Boil – April 24, 2021
- Private Dinner by Michael Cortez – SOLD OUT
- Fish Fry + Live Auction – April 9, 2021
- Black Hawk Dinner – May 6, 2021
- Reyna’s Steak Dinner -SOLD OUT
“Our goal is to reach $25,000 this year and with the help of our community we can reach our goal,” said Joe Freudenberger, CEO of OakBend Medical Center.
To get tickets to any of the events, log onto: https://www.oakbendmedcenter.org/restaurant-week/ or contact the Development Department at 281-341-2014 or email development@obmc.org.