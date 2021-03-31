Oakbend Medical Center Announces Restaurant Month

OakBend Medical Center has announced that instead of Restaurant Week this year, they will be celebrating for the month of April with 10 separate events. The events this year include:

Brews & ‘Cues – April 8, 2021

OakBend Medical Center Crawfish Boil – April 10, 2021

Ebell House Dinner & Ghost Tour – April 16, 2021

Sandy McGee’s Brunch – April 18, 2021

Tejas Fajita Happy Hour – April 22, 2021

Bayou Boys Crawfish Boil – April 24, 2021

Private Dinner by Michael Cortez – SOLD OUT

Fish Fry + Live Auction – April 9, 2021

Black Hawk Dinner – May 6, 2021

Reyna’s Steak Dinner -SOLD OUT

“Our goal is to reach $25,000 this year and with the help of our community we can reach our goal,” said Joe Freudenberger, CEO of OakBend Medical Center.