Building the Foundation for Generational Financial Empowerment with Multiple Streams of Income

The Epsilon Chi Chapter of Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Incorporated, a nonprofit organization, will host the highly anticipated public virtual conference, Building the Foundation for Generational Financial Empowerment with Multiple Streams of Income, Saturday – April 24, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. CST.

This virtual conference will focus on the following income streams and the economic need to have multiple streams of income as a foundation for generational financial empowerment.

The Power of a Home-Based Business – Income & Tax Advantages

The Power of Stock Investment – Dividends & Capital Gains

The Power of Real Estate Investment – Residential & Commercial

For more information, you may click on the following hyperlink that will send you to our press release.