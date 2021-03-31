UHV Moves Forward On Reopening Plan

The University of Houston-Victoria will move on Tuesday to Phase 3 of its Phased Reopening Plan.

The decision was based upon a recommendation from the university’s COVID-19 Reopening Taskforce and a review by administration of COVID-19 data for the Victoria and Katy communities.

“We are encouraged by the positive signs of lower infection rates and increasing numbers of people getting the vaccine,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “We are hopeful that these positive trends will continue in the days to come.”

In Phase 3, UHV will continue to offer classes through a mix of hybrid, real-time online and traditional online modes with classroom occupancy moving from 15 percent to 30 percent. The number of faculty and staff on campus also will increase to up to 30 percent. Employees who can work remotely will continue to do so.

For students, faculty and staff who come to campus, current social distancing guidelines, face covering requirements and increased cleaning will continue.

UHV will continue to monitor conditions and adjust reopening phases as needed, Glenn said.

Earlier this month, the university announced that it plans to start the fall semester Aug. 23 in Phase 4 of the reopening plan. Phase 4 allows for a greater number of students to take face-to-face classes with classroom occupancy at 70 percent. UHV will continue to offer classes through a mix of modes as it has this school year to give students increased choices. Also in Phase 4, up to 70 percent of faculty and staff will be on campus. Phase 4 is the final phase before university operations return to normal.

Registration for UHV summer and fall classes opens April 12, and summer classes start June 7.