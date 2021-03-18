Habitat for Humanity Hosts First-Ever Virtual Homeownership Fair—Open to All!

FREE Socially Distanced Seminar Equips Families with Tools and Info; Live Translations Offered for All Sessions

As the region recovers from last month’s brutal freeze, Habitat for Humanity offers a first for Houston: a FREE Virtual Homeownership Fair designed to help families take control of their living conditions and financial future by learning how to become a Houston Habitat homeowner.

A welcome message from Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia will kick off a full morning covering the do’s and don’ts of mortgages, building sound credit, plus how to qualify for up to $30,000 in homebuyer incentives from the City of Houston.

Sessions will be led by experts from Habitat, as well as from BBVA, Family Houston, Covenant Capital, and the City of Houston’s Housing and Community Development Department.

All sessions will feature Spanish translations.

THIS Saturday, March 20, 9am–12pm

This FREE event is completely online, to uphold social distancing and to allow busy families to make the most of their weekend. More details and registration are here or at HoustonHabitat.org. Registration closes at 6pm on Friday, March 19.