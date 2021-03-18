COVID Vaccine for VA Patients

Houston VA is proud to offer enrolled Veterans of all ages the COVID vaccine. We will be hosting a variety of walk-in events for Veterans to get the vaccine this week at our main medical center and in several of our community based outpatient clinics. No appointment will be necessary for Veterans getting the vaccine at the below events:

Drive Thru Vaccine Clinic at the Main Medical Center – Veterans can enter through our Almeda gate and get the vaccine from the comfort of their car or walk in to the VA Regional Office.

2002 Holcombe Blvd

Houston, TX 77030

Wednesday through Friday, March 17-19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 20 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Walk-in Vaccine Clinic Conroe VA Outpatient Clinic

2690 South Loop 336 West, Suite 300

Conroe, TX 77304

Saturday, March 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walk-in Vaccine Clinic Tomball VA Outpatient Clinic

1200 W. Main St.

Tomball, TX 77375

Saturday, March 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walk-in Vaccine Clinic Katy Outpatient Clinic

750 Westgreen Blvd

Katy, TX 77450

Saturday, March 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Veterans must be enrolled in VA Healthcare at the Houston VA or one of our ten community based outpatient clinics to receive the vaccine at these events. Veterans presenting to the above events will receive the Pfizer vaccine, along with an automatic appointment to get the second dose of the vaccine. Veterans who prefer to make an appointment to get their vaccine at the main medical center, can call us at 713-794-8985.

To date, Houston VA has administered more than 51,000 doses of the COVID vaccine.