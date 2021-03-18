Libraries Host Online Game Of “One Night Ultimate Werewolf” For Adults

The Adult Services Department at Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will have an online “Virtual Board-Game Day: One Night Ultimate Werewolf” event for adults on Tuesday, April 6, beginning at 3:00 pm. This virtual event will be online; it will NOT be in person.

In this virtual event, players will participate online in a game of One Night Ultimate Werewolf – a hidden-role game in which players take on the role randomly assigned to them by a card. The goal of each round is to figure out who the werewolf is by interrogating the behaviors of the other players.

The rules of the game are explained here: www.ultraboardgames.com/one-night-ultimate-werewolf/game-rules.php .

This online event is free and open to the public. Registration is required; a link to the Webex session will be emailed to all who register. To register online, go to the FBCL website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. Participants may also register by calling George Memorial Library (281-342-4455).