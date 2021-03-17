Kiddie Academy Celebrates National Random Acts of Kindness Day

Kiddie Academy locations nationwide teamed up to perform a total of 3,420 good deeds to help celebrate National Random Acts of Kindness Day on February 17. Of these good deeds, 221 are thanks to team members at Kiddie Academy of Elyson, who worked to support essential workers in the midst of the unprecedented winter storm in Texas. For background: each year, the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation heads up the celebration of Random Acts of Kindness Week with the goal of making kindness the norm for the way we treat others.

In the middle of the dreaded winter storm, Kiddie Academy of Elyson opened its Academy for essential workers. Academy staff, children and families were happy to be together and be able to share stories about how they were “kind” to each other during the coldest days Texas has seen in decades. Academy owner, Belinda Ferrero shared the below statement:

At Kiddie Academy of Elyson, we incorporate family engagement activities to our Monthly Event Calendars and once a month, distribute materials and crafting for families to take home and share quality time with their children, while accomplishing an activity together. Having the Random Act of Kindness campaign in our Academy helped everyone to remember how to be kind to one another, rethink the way we do things, have meaningful conversations with our children on how to treat their friends and how to put in action kindness at home with family, as well as in the community.



This particular event came at a time when Texas needed, once again, to stay strong and support each other.