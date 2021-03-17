Houston Health Department and Harris County Public Health Announces The Process For Scheduling Second Doses Of The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

The Houston Health Department and Harris County Public Health announce the process for scheduling second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the NRG Park community vaccination site.

Houston Health Department

People who provided the Houston Health Department (including its Harris County Area Agency on Aging) a cell phone number during first dose registration will receive a text message with a scheduling link approximately 48 hours before Pfizer’s 21 day second dose due date. People who provided a land line phone number and those who do not respond to the text messages will be called.

People who do not hear from the health department approximately 48 hours before the second dose due date should call (832) 393-4301.

The department also announced people overdue (28 days or more) for their second dose of Moderna vaccine received at its other vaccine sites (excluding NRG Park) can email HHDCOVID19.CRT@houstontx.gov or call 832-393-5190 to schedule their second dose appointment.

Harris County Public Health

People who received their first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine at NRG Park through Harris County Public Health will receive a phone call or a text/email the day before the second dose due date. People will be able to schedule their second dose either the following day, or in the next three consecutive days.

Please remember to bring the vaccine card provided when the first dose was administered and present the QR code upon entry to the NRG Park Yellow Lot, Gate 16, 9036 S. Main Street.

If you have any questions, please call the HCPH Vaccine hotline at (832) 927-8787.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require two doses for maximum protection. Those who received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will need to get a second dose three to six weeks later, and those that received a first dose of Moderna’s vaccine will need to get a second dose four to six weeks later.

The FEMA-supported vaccination site at NRG Park opened on March 15 with capacity to fully-vaccinate approximately 126,000 people by serving 6,000 per day seven days per week for three weeks before transitioning to second doses for three weeks. Both departments used their waitlists to schedule appointments for the drive-thru site.