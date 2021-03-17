Johnson Development Plans ‘Best of the ‘Burbs’ Tour

Johnson Development is opening the doors to more than 120 models throughout the Houston area — including 40 in the north Houston area — during a “Best of the ‘Burbs” home tour April and May.

Homes will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. In addition to touring model homes filled with the latest design trends, eventgoers can also register to receive a scratch-off ticket for the chance to win $100,000 (one registration per model per family each day). Those preferring to tour virtually can do so at www.HoustonHomeTour.com .

“Normally, our annual home tour is one month long,” said Christen Johnson, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Johnson Development. “But with the intense interest in new homes and the desire to accommodate social distancing, we’re stretching out the tour to two months to allow everyone who wants to tour a model home and meet with a sales representative the opportunity to do so safely.”

The three north Houston communities include Amira in Tomball, Grand Central Park in Conroe and Woodforest in Montgomery.

Amira, which offers 370 acres in Tomball just north of the Grand Parkway, will have seven model homes open by builders Beazer Homes and Perry Homes. Amira is known for vast amenities, including The Resort at Amira, a luxurious clubhouse anchored by a resort-style pool. Pricing is from the $200,000s. Details can be found at www.amiratexas.com .

Grand Central Park — a 2,046-acre master-planned community in Conroe with authentic hiking trails, expansive natural lakes and wooded serenity — will have 10 model homes open for touring. The Lake House — a 13-acre lakeside recreation complex with a fitness room, resort-style pool, indoor and outdoor event space, covered pavilion and patio — will open this summer. Pricing is from the $240,000s. Visit www.grandcentralparktx.com for details.

Woodforest, a 3,000-acre development located seven miles west of Interstate 45 in Montgomery County, will have 23 models open during the Best of the ‘Burbs home tour. Woodforest boasts a growing commercial district, pools, parks, playgrounds, trails, sports courts and more. Pricing is from the $200,000s. For details, visit www.woodforesttx.com .