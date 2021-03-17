2nd Annual Back the Blue Crawfish Cookoff April 17th

The Thin Blue Line is a law enforcement motorcycle club. We have a chapter here in Katy called HUB City. We are hosting are 2nd Annual Back the Blue Crawfish Cookoff on April 17th and I was wondering if you could help us out with promoting this event on your FB page and or newspaper.

We are a non-profit organization and funds raised are used to help law enforcement and first responders. I’ve attached a flyer of our event with details.

We’re also looking for cooking teams to register should you happen to know of someone interested in participating.