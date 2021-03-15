Parasitic Infection-Commonly Overlooked Medical Issue

Parasitic infection is one of the most commonly overlooked medical issues that Americans suffer from. Nearly everyone will become infected with a parasite at some point in their life, and most will have no clue about it.

A parasite is an organism that lives on or in a host organism and gets its food from or at the expense of its host. These microscopic creatures live inside us and use up our vitamins, proteins and other nutrients, depriving us of optimal nutrition and distracting our immune systems. Not only this, they also eliminate waste inside us, releasing their toxic bacteria and viruses.

One of the issues with having a parasitic infection is that parasites don’t always cause easily recognizable symptoms, making it hard to know whether we have them or not. A lot of the symptoms of intestinal parasites are also similar to many other disorders. However, with the abundance of parasites and the ease of which they can enter our bodies, some, if not most, common health issues may be the result of parasitic infection.

If you have any of these symptoms, it is possible that parasites could be the cause:

constipation

diarrhea

gas and bloating

irritable bowel syndrome

painful menstruation

anemia

joint and muscle aches

cravings, especially sugar

skin conditions – mostly irritation/itching at nose, ears, eyes, anus – but also potentially rashes,

hives, eczema

tumors

nervousness

sleep disorders

hyperactivity, anxiety

teeth grinding

chronic fatigue

fuzzy thinking

headaches

runny nose

allergies

dark areas under eyes

As you can see, many common ailments can be linked to parasites. So, what do we do to alleviate these symptoms and rid our bodies of these harmful creatures? Detox. We can use simple herbal formulas like Zuma Nutrition’s Parasite Cleanse Supplements that is designed to eliminate the egg, larvae, and adult stages of over 100 different types of parasites. This formula is completely organic and contains effective therapeutic dosages.

While the idea of having a parasitic infection may be an uncomfortable thought to consider, it is nothing to fear, but simply something to understand. Once we are educated on what parasites are and know how to eliminate them from our bodies, we can truly thrive as healthy individuals.