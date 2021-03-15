



While standard concrete mixes are strong enough to get most construction jobs done, there are many scenarios where you will certainly need to reinforce the concrete to increase its durability and strength. Reinforcing concrete prevents it from cracking, breakage, and other effects related to wear and tear, impact, and natural elements over time. Concrete installations carrying heavy loads such as foundation walls, columns, footings, and the like should be well reinforced. Otherwise, the structure would be weak, hence risking people’s lives as well as property.

Whether poured or precut, concrete has proven to be heavier, long-lasting, affordable, and easy to work with when building strong foundations over centuries. Reinforcing concrete should not only be restricted to mega-building structures. It is also essential for small construction projects, from driveways to pathways, concrete stands, and supportive structures. The essence of reinforcing concrete is to make the structure strong enough to stand the test of time as well as withstand any impacts that Mother Nature may throw at it.

There are tons of advantages of reinforced concrete, but that would probably require a whole chapter of its own. Nonetheless, here are some effective construction solutions that will help reinforce concrete.

Steel Reinforcement Bars /Rebar

Even if the concrete is very strong in compression, it is weak in tension. In fact, that’s why steel reinforcement bars (also referred to as rebar) have been used for centuries to improve the tensile strength of concrete. The thermal expansion coefficient of steel nearly equals that of concrete. Therefore, it acts as a very suitable reinforcement material.

There are different types of steel reinforcement bars. Some of these include the following:

Mild steel bar

Deformed steel bar

Carbon steel rebar

European rebar

Epoxy coated rebar

Galvanized rebar

Stainless steel rebar

Among others

All these come in varying grades, lengths, thicknesses, and dimensions. Also, they can be manipulated easily and bend into different shapes to meet the requirements of any poured concrete application.

Reinforcing Mesh Reinforcement

Reinforcing mesh is another excellent construction solution for strengthening concrete structures. It is also known as reo mesh, popular for improving the tensile strength of concrete and keeping cracks on structural elements at bay. From square to the rectangular, ute, and trench reinforcing mesh comes in a vast range of options to choose from depending on your needs. It is also available in a wide array of sizes, shapes, and designs perfect for securing floors, roofs, or even walls.

Moreover, to prevent the possibility of rusting and corrosion, this reinforcement mesh can be galvanized, which normally involves coating it with zinc. That way, the concrete lasts even longer. Before ordering your Reomesh, it is imperative to ensure you determine the total surface area to be covered to get the best results. In case you lack the necessary construction skills, consulting a construction expert will go a long way.

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete

If you are looking for an efficient solution that allows thin concrete pouring while maintaining optimum tensile strength, Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete can be an excellent option. GFRC provides great durability even at a thickness of one inch. With GFRC, you may not even need any other type of reinforcement due to its outstanding flexural strength.

Moreover, GFRC makes it possible even in strengthening complex construction designs and shapes requiring strong concrete without any cracking or chipping. It can also be used as a secondary reinforcement material to boost the tensile strength of poured concrete.

PC Strand

PC strand, which refers to Prestressed Concrete Strand, is also a great construction solution for reinforcing concrete. It is a fabricated multi-wire high-carbon steel product used to produce greater compression forces to concrete. PC strand is commonly used for precast concrete structures. AS that’s not enough, it can also be used to strengthen concrete in other construction applications such as in commercial buildings, parking decks, bridges, and any other slab-on-grade construction solutions. You can also find galvanized PC strands to prevent rusting and corrosions.





Round Structural Solutions/ Pool Wire/ Wire Mesh

They are also known as pool wire or wire mesh. They are awesome construction solutions for reinforcing a concrete pouring. Actually, many successful construction businesses use wire mesh or pool wire in some of their projects. Most of them come along with attached paper backing for forming reinforcing support for forms such as spraying pool liners.

Besides, if you’re looking for casted pieces alternatives to reinforce your concrete and using light rebar or steel mesh is not practical, you can consider the carbon fiber reinforcing grid. Due to their unique tensile properties – such as being lightweight – they are an excellent option for strengthening countertops. They are also resistant to corrosion – just so you know.

Concrete is iconic in construction projects, but it doesn’t always work alone. It requires reinforcement with steel, bricks, wood, and other materials for the job to be complete. The above piece just enlightened you about a few construction solutions that engineers can swear by as far as reinforcing concrete is concerned.