University of Kansas announces fall 2020 honor roll

More than 7,100 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2020 semester.
The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Architecture & Design, Business, Education, Engineering, Health Professions, Journalism & Mass Communications, Music, Nursing, Pharmacy and Social Welfare. Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.
TEXAS
Reagan Ashworth, Allen, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Cari Gregg, Allen, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Allie Knudsen, Allen, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Tuan Danh Lai, Allen, School of Business
Logan Meyer, Allen, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Bailey Trent, Allen, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Mitchell Wohead, Allen, School of Business
Robert Cajas, Anna , College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Aubrey Arnold, Austin, School of Business
Madison Beathard, Austin, School of Education & Human Sciences
Michael Dolezal, Austin, School of Education & Human Sciences
Tyler Euston, Austin, School of the Arts
Hayden Gilman, Austin, School of Journalism & Mass Communications
Megan Gordon, Austin, School of Music
Carter Harrod, Austin, School of Engineering and School of Music
Jena Hawks, Austin, School of Education & Human Sciences
Maya Levee, Austin, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Rhiannon Pomerantz, Austin, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Lauren Louise Stallings, Austin, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Elise Stites, Austin, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Anna Wehring, Austin, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Paulo Zambarano, Austin, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and School of Music
Nathan Cornwall, Bedford, School of Business
Aaron Karchmer, Bellaire, School of Business
Julie Braymer, Boerne, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Danielle Larson, Boerne, School of Education & Human Sciences
Blake Hatcher, Buda, School of Business
Estefany Lopez, Canadian, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Izzi D’abrosca, Carrollton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Hayley Parham, Carrollton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Carly Cook, Colleyville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Jared Wewers, Colleyville, School of Business
Chandler Wewers, Colleyville, School of Business and School of Journalism & Mass Communications
Hope McNeese, Collinsville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Grace Fanset, Conroe, School of Business
Devon Duron, Coppell, School of the Arts
Avery Gifford, Coppell, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Kaitlin Carroll, Cypress, School of Business
Shelby Gayre, D Hanis, School of Education & Human Sciences
Payton Bilgere, Dallas, School of Business
Vinay Chemiti, Dallas, School of Business
Izzy Domine, Dallas, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Elizabeth Duncan, Dallas, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Abby Erschen, Dallas, School of the Arts
Molly Fimian, Dallas, School of Business
Hannah Goodwyn, Dallas, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Jenna Hansen, Dallas, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Kyle Henry, Dallas, School of Pharmacy
Noah Love, Dallas, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Brendan Meeker, Dallas, School of Journalism & Mass Communications
Rachel Pitcock, Dallas, School of Business
Anna Ramage, Dallas, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Adam Redd, Dallas, School of Business
Michelle Roesner, Dallas, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Keegan Senecal, Dallas, School of Business
Kathryn Smithson, Dallas, School of Architecture & Design
Riley Stowers, Dallas, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Joseph Weber, Dallas, School of Business
Ariel Wyatt, Dallas, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Jalen Wilson, Denton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Grace Wiltgen, Denton, School of Education & Human Sciences
Marcus Garrett, Desoto, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Ian Metzinger, Double Oak, School of Engineering
Aniya Thomas, Duncanville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Colette Bloch, El Paso, School of Education & Human Sciences
Jackson Pine, El Paso, School of Business
Rachel Langs, Fairview, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Annika Aurora, Flower Mound, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
James Cameron, Flower Mound, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Vaughn Cutter, Flower Mound, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Brooke Dalbey, Flower Mound, School of Business
Erin Kelley, Flower Mound, School of Business
Matthew Rizk, Flower Mound, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Maiya Schroeder, Flower Mound, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Audriana Suter, Flower Mound, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Alyssa Jones, Fort Worth, School of Business
Rebecca Goldstein, Frisco, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Trey Hardin, Frisco, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and School of Journalism & Mass Communications
Quinn Hill, Frisco, School of Business
Logan Johnson, Frisco, School of Business
Andrew Lensmeyer, Frisco, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Elana Tran, Frisco, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Emily Flachs, Georgetown, School of Architecture & Design
Monica Curiel, Glenn Heights, School of the Arts
Tabor Allen, Grand Prairie, School of Business
Paloma Infante, Grand Prairie, School of Music
Amber Charles, Grapevine, School of Business
Kathryn Cross, Grapevine, School of Education & Human Sciences
Blaine Van Hoosier, Grapevine, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Erin Robertson, Gunter, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Kayci Carthel, Hale Center, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Brenna Walker, Highland Village, School of Business
Clinton Anokwuru, Houston, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Kaylee Croft, Houston, School of Pharmacy
Matt Fritsch, Houston, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Caroline Sharp, Houston, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Jelani Arnold, Irving, School of Education & Human Sciences
Anna Barnhill, Katy, School of Business
Kamryn Norland, Katy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Rachel Severn, Katy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Roland Strange, Katy, School of Business
Maddie Hoff, Keller, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Natalie Seib, Killeen, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Gerren Graham, Kingwood, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Allie Burch, Lantana, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Cole Knubley, League City, School of Business
Ashton Davis, Lewisville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Colby James, Lewisville, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Zola Watsky, Lewisville, School of Journalism & Mass Communications
Lisa Martin, Little Elm, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Georgia Verhalen, Longview, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Sara Alani, McKinney, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Conner Kelley, McKinney, School of Business
Valerie Landis, McKinney, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Sarah Malakoff, McKinney, School of Education & Human Sciences
Lyza Szewczyk, McKinney, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Alexis Szewczyk, McKinney, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Ty Templeton, McKinney, School of Music
Britton Murry, Midland, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Morgan Harris, Missouri City, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Evelin Browder, North Richland Hills, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Alexandra Naab, Parker, School of Business
Andrea Guidry, Pearland, School of Engineering
Tatyana Clayton, Plano, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Cole Clement, Plano, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Rose Coggan, Plano, School of Buiness and School of Journalism & Mass Communications
Megan Eversgerd, Plano, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Sarah Gibbs, Plano, School of Architecture & Design
Sophie Moore, Plano, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Ryan Shaw, Plano, School of Business
Ryan Speckman, Plano, School of Business
Matthew Stevens, Plano, School of Business
Jasmin Albert, Port Arthur, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Mahala Higginbotham, Red Oak, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Cameron Anderson, Richardson, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Jocelyn Brown, Richardson, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Alejandra Gonzalez, Richardson, School of Business
Fia Kobs, Richardson, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Hannah Adams, Rockwall, School of Education & Human Sciences
Paden Adams, Rockwall, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Sierra Kirkwood, Saginaw, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Cheyenne Kirkwood, Saginaw, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Emily Brenman, San Antonio, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Weston Davis, San Antonio, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Kenneth Dowd, San Antonio, School of Business
Madison Feldhahn, San Antonio, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Laura Gutierrez, San Antonio, School of Social Welfare
Connor Morris, San Antonio, School of Engineering
Matthew Stout, San Antonio, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Tarin Travieso, San Antonio, School of Education & Human Sciences
Alli Epps, San Augustine, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Holly Richardson, Schertz, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Jamie Kalen, Southlake, School of the Arts
Sara McDonough, Southlake, School of Journalism & Mass Communications
Dakoda Ash, Spicewood, School of Architecture & Design
Emma Hudson, Spring, School of Business
Lydia Schippers, Spring, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Jessica Neal, Sugar Land, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Angel Trujillo, Temple, School of Health Professions
Ethan Seiler, The Woodlands, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Afton Center, Weatherford, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Seth Daniels, Wichita Falls, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Joseph Scales, Wichita Falls, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Lily Chaffin, Wylie, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.