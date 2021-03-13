Sens. Cruz, Risch Call on Secretary Blinken to Immediately Activate Bipartisan Sanctions to Halt Construction of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and James Risch, Ranking Member of the Committee, today sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken requesting he immediately activate sanctions against the people and entities involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

In the letter, the senators wrote:

“As you know earlier today we provided you with a list of persons and entities who are participating in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline. Please consider this letter a request that you immediately activate sanctions as indicated by United States law against those persons and entities.

“As you know time is of the essence and therefore we respectfully request your urgent attention to this matter.”

Read the full letter here . Earlier today, Sen. Cruz announced he would place holds on Wendy Sherman and Brian McKeon until the Biden administration meets its mandatory obligation to sanction the companies that are constructing the project.

