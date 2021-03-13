Sen. Cruz Issues Statement Applauding Prioritization of COVID Vaccine For Border Patrol Agents

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today released the following statement after the Department of Homeland Security announced they will take action to vaccinate border patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley:

“The worsening crisis at the border is exacerbated by the Biden administration’s radical open border policies while leaving the hard-working men and women of the United States Border Patrol vulnerable to coronavirus. Allowing these agents, who are true first responders and on the front lines in protecting our national security, access to the coronavirus vaccine is long overdue. I am pleased steps have been taken to right this wrong.”

