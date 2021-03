For the third consecutive year, the Jamie McMartin Group has been awarded Cane Island’s top-selling Realtor team for the most sales in the community of new homes. Celebrating their award are (l. to r.) Jen Bucklew, Pam Dealy, Tracey Janosko, Shannon Thomas, Jamie McMartin, Cane Island Director of Marketing Lawren Eckhardt, community Realtor Relations Ambassador Monica Conchola, Christina Secora and Lindsay Pettit.