UPDATE: Winter Weather Recovery

Harris County residents impacted by last month’s winter storm may be eligible for financial and other forms of assistance. Local, state and federal agencies are working to identify needs and identify what programs may be available to help meet them.

Harris County is included in the Presidential Disaster Declaration issued by President Joe Biden. Residents can apply for assistance from FEMA and the Small Business Administration (SBA) by clicking here or calling 1-800-621-3362.

Lone Star Legal Aid has created a one-page document to help residents understand what to expect from FEMA. Click here for more information. You can also call their Disaster Legal Assistance Hotline at 1-800-504-7030.

If you sustained damage and have insurance on your property, contact your insurance company before applying for aid from the federal government (FEMA, Small Business Administration, etc.) FEMA requires this of all insured residents before they will consider assistance.

Help with basic needs such as food, clothing and housing is available from a variety of local organizations. Simply call 2-1-1 and operators will work to connect you with services to help meet your immediate needs.

If you are unable to work because of damage sustained from the winter storm, you may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance. You must apply by March 26, 2021. Learn more and apply at the Texas Workforce Commission. https://www.twc.texas.gov/jobseekers/disaster-unemployment-assistance

SNAP recipients are eligible for assistance if their food was lost or destroyed due to the storm. Click here for more information.

Other resources are listed on the Winter Weather Recovery Resources page at ReadyHarris.org . This page is updated often as new resources become available.

All four Harris County Precincts have established a debris removal process. See the graphic below for information on locations and schedules.