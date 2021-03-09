KNOWAutism Founder Tammy Tran Nguyen Recognized as Tiffany & Co. Hometown Hero

Tammy Tran Nguyen, Founder of KNOWAutism Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping families of children with autism to navigate the process of diagnostics, treatment, intervention and education, was recently recognized as a Tiffany & Co. Hometown Hero.

The Tiffany Hometown Hero is a Tiffany & Co. initiative to recognize local brave and fearless leaders for making a significant impact in their communities during challenging times. To express gratitude for a local hero Tiffany & Co. Houston Galleria’s Store Manager Stella Yuan selected Nguyen as the Houston “Tiffany Hometown Hero” and to receive the gift of a one-of-a-kind, engraved Tiffany charm pendant, featuring the Tiffany Hometown Heroes logo.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Yuan acknowledged KNOWAutism went above and beyond its scope of services to provide face masks, art kits, gift certificates for food and more to families of children with autism. Additionally, KNOWAutism delivered cameras to Baylor College of Medicine to provide telemedicine for the organization’s clients, which were difficult to find at the beginning of the pandemic.

“For the last seven years, our volunteers, board members, friends and supporters have been a critical component of KNOWAutism’s success in helping autistic children and their families as well as the entire Houston community,” said Nguyen. “I am grateful to have Tiffany & Co. as a partner that works diligently to positively impact and support organizations like KNOWAutism.”