Stanley Award winners announced at Katy Area EDC February GA

Katy Area Economic Development Council hosted it February General Assembly meeting virtually on Tuesday, February 23. The monthly meeting was headlined by the announcement of the winners of the fifth annual Stan C. Stanley “Eagle” Leadership and Economic Development Awards.

This year’s award winners are Downy Vickery (volunteer) and Steve Radack (elected official). Both men have provided outstanding contributions to the Katy area community and Katy Area EDC is honored to recognize their service. Vickery is a longtime Katy Area EDC Board member and previously served as President of Tradition Bank while Radack previously served as Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner.

“On behalf of Katy Area EDC, I would like to congratulate Commissioner Radack and Downy,” said Katy Area EDC Chair, Rick Lawler. “Both men are very deserving of the recognition, and it is an honor to continue Stan’s memory through the presentation of the Stanley Awards each year.”

The Stanley Awards were created to recognize a volunteer and elected official in the Katy area that have made contributions in leadership and economic development to the Katy area. Selections were made by a committee of Katy area leaders. All Katy area residents were eligible and selected based on criteria including but not limited to, years of service, leadership skills demonstrated, special achievements, and qualities Stan so greatly exhibited such as being faithful, conscientious, unselfish and committed to the Katy area community.

Diego Olmos, co-owner of Texas Medplast and Katy area resident, shared information on his growing Houston area business. The company has 13 employees and manufactures personal protective equipment (PPE) including Savvy Mask and Savvy Gloves. According to Olmos, the company’s mission is to be an active player in helping the U.S. reestablish its self-sufficient supply of PPE by re-engineering the supply chain and returning manufacturing jobs to the U.S. In a time of immense need for PPE, the company makes a point to ensure it provides a fair process and access to the essential equipment. To learn more about the organization and how it is helping in the fight against COVID-19, visit SAVVY-US.COM .

Katy ISD Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski discussed the district’s upcoming bond referendum which will occur Saturday, May 1. The vote will feature four propositions aimed to address continued growth within the district.

Approval of the propositions will result in no tax rate change. Propositions include the following:

Prop A: New Schools, Purchase of School Sites, Renovations and Expansion of Aging Campuses, Safety and Security, Buses, Building Component Replacements – $591,368,568

Prop B: Classroom and Campus Technology – $59,755,242

Prop C: Natatorium for High School #10 – $13,842,610

Prop D: Campus and District Athletic Facilities/Stadium Repairs and Component Replacements – $11,260,000

For a more detailed overview visit KATYISD.ORG/SITES.BONDS .

During the meeting, Angie Thomason, Katy Area EDC Manager, Membership/BRE/Special Projects, highlighted Katy Area EDC project involvement during 2020. Despite challenges, the organization played a role in helping facilitate the creation of over 3,000 jobs in the Katy area, $76 million in capital expenditures and 950,000 SF of new or expanded industrial/office space which may result in a five-year economic impact of $4.2 billion.

Further, to assist the community through turbulent times, Katy Area EDC served as a conduit of information for COVID-19 relief programs and actively took part in creation and administration of business loan programs with community partners in Fort Bend and Harris Counties. Last year also provided an opportunity to strengthen partnerships with community organizations which will benefit the organization and Katy area residents moving forward.

“I am incredibly proud of how our organization was able to contribute to the Katy area in 2020,” added LaCour. “Beyond the metrics which we typically gauge success, we provided our community with timely information and assistance in times of great need.”

New members introduced at the meeting included Bernstein Private Wealth Management, Katy Christian Ministries and Texas Medplast LLC. Board of Governors members Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union, Memorial Hermann Katy, Materials Performance, Newland Communities, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Howard Hughes Corporation were recognized for renewal. At the Strategic Partner level Cross Creek Ranch, Insite Realty, Harris County ESD #48 and Trammell Crow Company were recognized along with Amegy Bank, DNV-GL, City of Fulshear, EHRA, Fort Bend MUD 124, Fry Road MUD, KDW, Members Choice Credit Union and Pepperl+Fuchs at the Associate level.