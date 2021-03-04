Shoot Like A Girl® 2021 Home of the Brave Tour Continues with Next Stop in Pearland, Texas

Shoot Like A Girl will continue on the 2021 Home of the Brave Tour with a stop at Bass Pro Shops in Pearland, Texas the weekend on March 6 and 7 as part of Bass Pro Shops conservation exhibit. Both new and seasoned shooters are invited to join Shoot Like A Girl at the state-of-the-art mobile shooting range for this free, interactive event. Certified female instructors will be on-site to share their extensive knowledge of firearms, shooting sports and safety with guests. The Shoot Like A Girl trailer will be open in front of Bass Pro Shops on Saturday, March 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The tour has already hosted two stops, with 458 guests having the opportunity to take part in the Shoot Like A Girl experience.

What to Expect

This unique experience is designed to empower women with confidence gained from aiming at a target and hitting their mark. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their families and young children to discuss and hear more about firearm safety.

Inside the range, attendees who are 16 years of age or older will be able to handle and shoot a handgun and long gun with guidance from instructors, using a state-of-the-art, military-grade firearm simulator which provides realistic recoil, impact and sound feedback. Archery coaches will also be onsite to assist guests with shooting bows.

Outside the range, at the Shoot Like A Girl gun counter, visitors of all ages are welcome to compare a variety of disabled firearms, including revolvers, semi-automatic pistols, shotguns and rifles. Additional products from corporate partners will be on display, including optics, conceal carry bags, holsters, TrueTimber camouflage gear, SABRE pepper spray products and much more. A full list of partners is available online .

COVID-19 Safety Precautions

Shoot Like A Girl has implemented COVID-19 protocols in accordance with the CDC and will be practicing social distancing and utilizing a waiting line app which allows people to wait from anywhere near the premises. Inside the trailer, capacity will be limited to two instructors and two clients and/or media at any given time. CDC signs will be posted, and surfaces will be cleaned regularly. Hand sanitizer will also be available (provided by Leadslingers Whiskey) and non-latex gloves for use throughout the event. All attendees are required to wear face masks.