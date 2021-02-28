Sen. Cruz Slams Biden Administration’s Return to Catch and Release

Senator Ted Cruz

Outlines potential health concerns amid COVID-19 pandemic, strain on Texas border communities

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement slamming the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) announced return to the failed immigration policy of catch and release:

“On top of a devastating pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the economy, shuttered small businesses, and left millions of Americans unemployed, we still have a humanitarian and security crisis at our southern border. Effectively returning to catch and release – as the Biden administration announced today – could very well result in the release of COVID positive persons into the U.S., which will exacerbate the dual border and public health crises by making Texas border communities less safe and further straining local resources. It’s long past time for Congress to recognize the reality of our broken immigration system and put U.S. national security and the American people first.”