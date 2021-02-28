Think Before You Snack: Ways to Curb Snacking

People are spending more time at home these days, which means the pantry and refrigerator are within reach and accessible at nearly all times. Follow these simple tips to help curb your urge to sneak a snack.

Eat a Good Breakfast

Eating a healthy breakfast will help start your day off right by helping to kick-start your metabolism. Try incorporating proteins like eggs, yogurt, and turkey bacon; these foods can help keep you full and energized. A nutritious breakfast will likely incentivize you to eat healthier throughout your day and help keep you from unnecessary snacking.

Drink Plenty of Water

Water is the only drink your body really needs to survive, and drinking plenty throughout the day may help keep a healthy diet on track, burn calories, keep you more alert, and even give you a more glowing complexion – all this, and help keep you from snacking. Try drinking at least 64 ounces throughout the day. At first, it may seem difficult to drink that much, but after a while, your body will crave it.

Plan Out Healthy Lunch Options

Goals are difficult to achieve without a plan, and if your goal is to reduce unhealthy snacking, then planning healthy meals and snacks may help you get there. Try lunches and snacks that pack a vegetable and protein punch. Grilled chicken salad with a vinaigrette dressing, herbed cheese and tomato salads, tuna wraps with low-fat mayonnaise, and lean meats are all great lunch ideas.

Do you eat healthy dinners? If so, make extra and use the leftovers in smaller portions for lunches. Still feel hungry after eating lunch – or craving a salty or sweet snack? Take a break and walk around the block or do something unrelated to the task at hand – resetting your mind may help alleviate that craving. If it doesn’t, choose raw veggies and hummus, healthy nuts like almonds, walnuts, pecans, or fruits as healthy options. Lean meats and nuts contain lots of protein, which helps your body function properly.

This week, take a little extra time to plan your meals, to think about incorporating those healthy snacks, and to be intentional with water intake. You may be surprised by how daytime snacking will drop!

Author: Rahim Haikal, M.D., F.A.A.F.P, Family Medicine, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Katy