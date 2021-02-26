The Union Kitchen Katy Manager, David Oglesby, Passes Away

David Oglesby, a manager at The Union Kitchen in Katy, has passed away from complications due to COVID-19. He was 60 years old.
A GoFundMe has been created to help his family cover the cost of his funeral and to help his wife, Denise, and their children. Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-david-oglesby-family/.
“David Oglesby was a valued employee and more than that, a great friend to the staff and managers,” Gr8 Plate Hospitality owner Paul Miller said. “I never once saw him without a smile on his face. He will be missed.”
Oglesby passed away on Friday, Feb. 19. He had been hospitalized on Dec. 31 with COVID-19 pneumonia. He was a manager at The Union Kitchen in Katy and also had worked at the restaurant’s Cypress location.
