Cinco Ranch Literary Lunch League To Discuss “Gods Of Jade And Shadow” Online In March

Book lovers don’t need to let COVID-19 social distancing keep them from sharing their opinions and feelings about books with other readers.

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will offer an online option for book-club meetings this spring – all book-club meetings will take place online through Webex so that readers can interact with others in real time and participate from the comfort and safety of home!

Fort Bend County Libraries’ book clubs represent a wide variety of books and genres. Book clubs that were previously specific to particular branches can now be enjoyed by readers all across the library system.

Books can be requested by calling the libraries, or by placing them on hold in the online catalog. They can be picked up from the libraries through FBCL’s Books & More! Curbside Pick-Up service. Digital versions of some books are also available for download from FBCL’s eLibrary.

Because the book club meetings will be livestreamed over the Internet via Webex, participants should register for the meetings by going to the FBCL website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us – click on “Classes and Events,” and register for the book club meetings of their choice. A link to the Webex sessions will be emailed to all who have registered.

The schedule of book club meetings in March is as follows:

Wednesday, March 3, 12:00 noon-1:00 pm – Literary Lunch League Book Club

The book to be discussed is Gods of Jade and Shadow, written by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. This title is available in print and on OverDrive; call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library for print copies.

· Saturday, March 6, 11:00 am-12:00 noon – Talk Back Book Club

The book to be discussed is Slaughterhouse-Five, written by Kurt Vonnegut. This book club, which focuses on general fiction, meets on the first Saturday of every month. This title is available in print and on OverDrive; call the Missouri City Branch Library for a print copy.

Monday, March 8, 3:00-4:00 pm – Sienna Book Club

The book to be discussed is The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, written by Rebecca Skloot. This title is available on OverDrive, audio, and in print; call the library to check on availability of print copies.

Monday, March 8, 7:00-8:00 pm – University Branch Book Club

The book to be discussed is To Kill a Mockingbird, written by Harper Lee. This title is available on OverDrive, audio, and in print, call the library to check on availability of print copies.

· Tuesday, March 9, 2:00-3:00 pm – Mission Bend Book Club

The book to be discussed is The Widows of Malabar Hill, written by Sujata Massey. This title is available on OverDrive and in print; call the library to check on availability of print copies.

Wednesday, March 10 – “First Colony Reads” Readers’ Advisory

In this livestreamed event, library staff will give recommendations for your next great read. Connect with library staff via Webex, and they will provide suggestions based on your reading preferences.

· Thursday, March 11, 1:00-2:00 pm – Sugar Land Book Break

The book to be discussed is The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Century, written by Kirk Wallace Johnson. Call the library to check on availability of print copies.

· Thursday, March 11, 1:30 pm – Novel Expectations Book Club

The book to be discussed is Love and Ruin, a novel written by Paula McLain. This title is available in print, audio, and on OverDrive; call the First Colony Branch Library to check on availability of print copies.

· Thursday, March 11, 4:00-5:00 pm – Sienna Subtext: Graphic Novel & Animé Club. The book to be discussed is Captain Harlock Space Pirate: Dimensional Voyage, created by Leiji Matsumoto. Call the library to check on availability of print copies.

· Wednesday, March 17 – Book Talk (pre-recorded video)

In FBCL’s Book Talk series, library staff give a synopsis of featured books and share their thoughts on it. In this episode, hear about books on meditation and health. A link to the video will be posted on FBCL’s online calendar on the designated date, and it can be viewed at any time.

· Thursday, March 18, 12:00 noon-1:00 pm – Book Break Book Club @ George Memorial Library. The book to be discussed is In the Garden of Beasts: Love, Terror, and an American Family in Hitler’s Berlin, written by Erik Larson. This title is available in print, audio, and OverDrive; call George Memorial Library to check on availability of print copies.

· Saturday, March 20, 11:00 am-12:00 noon – Heavy Inks Graphic Novels Book Club

The book to be discussed is The Seven Deadly Sins, Vol 1 & 2, created by Nakaba Suzuki. This title is available in print; call George Memorial Library to check on availability of print copies.

· Saturday, March 20, 11:00 am-12:00 noon — Murder & Mayhem Book Club

This book club, which focuses on mysteries and crime novels, meets on the 3rd Saturday of every month. The book to be discussed this month is Glass Houses, a novel written by Louise Penny. This title is available on OverDrive, audio, and in print; call the Missouri City Branch Library to check on availability of print copies.

Monday, March 22, 3:00-4:00 pm – Booked on Crime Mystery Book Club

The book to be discussed is Unsub, a novel written by Meg Gardiner. This title is available on OverDrive, audio, and in print; call the Sienna Branch Library to check on availability of print copies.

Saturday, March 27, 11:00 am-12:00 noon – The Skin I’m In: A Book Club Featuring Authors of Color. The book to be discussed is The Belles, written by Dhonielle Clayton. This new book club meets on the fourth Saturday of every month. This title is available on OverDrive, hoopla, and in print; call the Missouri City Branch Library to check on availability of print copies.

The book club meetings are free and open to the public. Registration is required for the book club meetings so that a link to the Webex sessions can be emailed to all who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. Participants may also register by calling Fort Bend County Libraries’ Communications Office at 281-633-4734.