TX Glo Extends 2021 “Treasures Of The Texas Coast” Children’S Art Contest

Annual art contest for Texas students accepting applications until March 10, 2021

Today, the Texas General Land Office announced the extension of the 2021 “Treasures of the Texas Coast Children’s Art Contest.” Due to inclement weather and changes in postal service time, all Texas students (public, private, and home-schooled) in grades K-6 who wish to participate in this year’s contest, now have until March 10th to submit their work.



Artwork should be based on the theme “Treasures of the Texas Coast” and portray why the Texas coast is important or noteworthy to the participating student. The top 40 pieces of art will appear in a 2022 calendar which will be distributed throughout the state.



The new deadline is extended by a week to allow for a fair delivery date. All entries must be postmarked by Wednesday, March 10, 2021 . For more information, guidelines and entry form for the art contest, visit the Adopt-A-Beach website .