Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston open and continues to provide essential services to families

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston continues to provide essential services to Houston area families as they recover from last week’s unprecedented winter storm. In a survey that the organization sent to parents of club members, it was determined that:
- More than 50 percent of the respondents reported that they are experiencing food and water insecurity
- More than half indicated they currently have moderate to high levels of stress
- Nearly 30 percent sustained damage to their homes
To address the needs of member families, clubs in the five-county service area will be open during after-school hours for children and teens, and families can receive food staples and meals through drive-thru pantries and other programs to help with food insecurity.
The updated schedule for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston club openings and food pantries is as follows:
After School Programs resumed Feb. 22
- Wharton Club
- Wharton Teen Scene
- Johnny Mitchell Galveston Club
- Galveston Teen Club
- The Women’s Home
After School Programs resuming Feb. 23
- Woodview Elementary
- Housman Elementary
- Buffalo Creek Elementary
- Spring Branch Elementary
- Spring Oaks Middle School
- Westwood Elementary
- Spring Branch Club
After School Programs resuming Feb. 24
- KIPP Sunnyside
After School Program resuming Mar. 1
- Houston Texans Teen Club
- Allen Parkway
- All other clubs in normal operations
All-day Blue Labs opening Feb. 23
- Morefield
- Holthouse
Mobile Distribution Food Pantries, Feb. 23-26:
- Morefield Club with Houston Texans player Laremy Tunsil, Feb. 23 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Havard/Houston Texans Teen Club with Chevron, Feb. 24 from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m.
- Wharton Dobson Club, Feb. 25 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Johnny Mitchell Club – Galveston, Feb. 26 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Grab and Go Meals: Feb. 26 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Fort Bend (club members only)
- Stafford (club members only)
- Mission Bend (open to the community)
- Richmond Rosenberg (open to the community)
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s website at www.bgcgh.org is being updated throughout the week as more information and programs are confirmed. The website will also provide links to community resources for individuals and families needing additional assistance, including FEMA applications, Red Cross aid, family counseling information and a United Way of Greater Houston resource page. Club locations can also be found online.