Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston open and continues to provide essential services to families

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston continues to provide essential services to Houston area families as they recover from last week’s unprecedented winter storm. In a survey that the organization sent to parents of club members, it was determined that:

More than 50 percent of the respondents reported that they are experiencing food and water insecurity

More than half indicated they currently have moderate to high levels of stress

Nearly 30 percent sustained damage to their homes

To address the needs of member families, clubs in the five-county service area will be open during after-school hours for children and teens, and families can receive food staples and meals through drive-thru pantries and other programs to help with food insecurity.

The updated schedule for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston club openings and food pantries is as follows:

After School Programs resumed Feb. 22

Wharton Club

Wharton Teen Scene

Johnny Mitchell Galveston Club

Galveston Teen Club

The Women’s Home

After School Programs resuming Feb. 23

Woodview Elementary

Housman Elementary

Buffalo Creek Elementary

Spring Branch Elementary

Spring Oaks Middle School

Westwood Elementary

Spring Branch Club

After School Programs resuming Feb. 24

KIPP Sunnyside

After School Program resuming Mar. 1

Houston Texans Teen Club

Allen Parkway

All other clubs in normal operations

All-day Blue Labs opening Feb. 23

Morefield

Holthouse

Mobile Distribution Food Pantries, Feb. 23-26:

Morefield Club with Houston Texans player Laremy Tunsil, Feb. 23 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Havard/Houston Texans Teen Club with Chevron, Feb. 24 from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Wharton Dobson Club, Feb. 25 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Johnny Mitchell Club – Galveston, Feb. 26 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Grab and Go Meals: Feb. 26 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Fort Bend (club members only)

Stafford (club members only)

Mission Bend (open to the community)

Richmond Rosenberg (open to the community)