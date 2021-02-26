Captain Experiences Launches ‘Help Bring Texas Fisheries Back’ Campaign Amidst Devastating Fish Kill Along the Texas Coast

Texas startup to commit 5% of earnings and over $5,000 from social media campaign to raise awareness for the Texas fish kill and conservation organizations

Captain Experiences (“Captain”), a platform that makes booking fishing guides quick and easy, announces the ‘Help Bring Texas Fisheries Back’ campaign to raise awareness in the wake of the devastating Texas fish kill caused by Winter Storm Uri.

Captain Experiences will donate 5% of all profits on 2021 Texas inshore fishing trips to Texas Parks & Wildlife (“TPWD”) and Coastal Conservation Association (“CCA”). These funds will directly support the gamefish hatcheries of TPWD’s Sea Center Texas and the CCA Marine Development Center in Corpus Christi. In addition, Captain is donating $5 for every social media share of its ‘ Help Bring Texas Fisheries Back ’ campaign, and is encouraging groups and guides to practice catch and release fishing in affected areas.

“As our communities begin to recover, we at Captain Experiences would like to turn some attention to the devastating effects that this storm had on our state’s coastal wildlife. The storm has caused a widespread fish kill and it will take a conservation mindset to help bring Texas fisheries back,” said Co-Founder & CEO Jonathan Newar.

Co-Founder & CPO Attison Barnes added, “It was important to us and our community of guides to contribute directly to revitalizing our Texas inshore fisheries. Through their hatcheries programs, TPWD & CCA are restoring fish populations, and we’re excited to support their efforts.”

From the Upper Laguna Madre to East Matagorda Bay, ~150 miles of Texas coastline experienced extensive fish kills, an event in which water temperatures drop and remain below the temperatures that fish species need to survive. For more information, please review Captain’s blog, “ Help Bring Texas Fisheries Back: The Lasting Effects of Winter Storm Uri on the Texas Coast .”

Resources:

Awareness Reel (Instagram): https://www.instagram.com/p/CLkJUGVl0m6/

Photos of Fish Kill (Credit – TPWD; Daniel Sampeck): https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1eeRLuBwuvN8xorkxqixHs0U-aq1tqBBT?usp=sharing