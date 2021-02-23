Mayor Issues Declaration of Disaster, Enabling Residents to Apply for Federal Aid

By George Slaughter

State Rep. Mike Schofield, left, talks with volunteers at a water bottle distribution event at Katy Christian Ministries (photo courtesy of Chris Harris)

Mayor Bill Hastings Monday issued a declaration of disaster within the City of Katy, which makes federal funding available to city residents following last week’s winter storms.

President Joe Biden Saturday declared 77 Texas counties eligible for federal aid. The three counties in which the city sits–Fort Bend, Harris, and Waller—are on that list.

Citizens affected by the storm can apply for disaster assistance at www.disasterassistance.gov. They can also call the Federal Relief Management Agency (FEMA), at 800-621-FEMA (3362).

FEMA said applicants must inform the agency of all insurance coverage that might be available to them, such as flood, homeowners, renter, and so forth. It said insured applicants must provide documentation such as an insurance settlement or denial letter for the application to be processed.

FEMA said its programs do not pay for fuel or cover food losses.

Meanwhile, the city lifted its boil water notice Sunday, and Hastings joined Mayor Pro Tem Chris Harris, state Rep. Mike Schofield, R-Houston, and other local leaders at Katy Christian Ministries 5510 1st St., to distribute water bottles to area residents.

“They are incredibly hard workers at Katy Christian Ministries,” Harris said.

The Cajun Navy, a group of volunteers who also helped area residents with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in 2017, also helped distribute water.

Those needing water can either contact Katy Christian Ministries at 281-391-9623 or the Katy Police Department dispatch line at 281-391-4848, Harris said.