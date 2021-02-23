Sen. Cruz Votes Against Confirmation of Linda Thomas-Greenfield for U.N. Ambassador

Warns against Team Biden’s rush to embrace the Chinese Communist Party

Senator Ted Cruz

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today voted against the confirmation of Linda Thomas-Greenfield, President Biden’s nominee for Ambassador to the United Nations, citing his concerns with Team Biden’s rush to embrace the Chinese Communist Party (CCP):

“In the first weeks of the new administration, I have been deeply troubled by President Biden’s nominees’ dangerous rush to embrace the worst elements of the Chinese Communist Party. Ms. Thomas-Greenfield’s record shows a pattern of apologizing for China, praising their Belt and Road Initiative, failing to call out their human rights atrocities and political oppression, and downplaying the risk China poses to the security and safety of the American people.

“Additionally, I believe that Ms. Thomas-Greenfield’s decision to give remarks at an event sponsored by the Confucius Institute, a key propaganda platform for the CCP, should be disqualifying. The United States desperately needs a U.N. ambassador who will stand up to China and their pervasive influence at the United Nations. Due to her extensive record, I do not believe Ms. Thomas-Greenfield is capable of doing so and therefore oppose her nomination. I remain dedicated to engaging vigorously with the Biden administration and State Department to combat China’s malign influence throughout the world.”

As Sen. Cruz has repeatedly said, China is the single greatest geopolitical threat facing the United States and a profoundly malign influence. Sen. Cruz remains committed to fundamentally reassessing the U.S.-China relationship and holding China accountable for their repeated espionage, propaganda, censorship, abusive practices, and human rights violations.

