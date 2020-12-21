Tips in Writing a Book About Your Life

Life is a beautiful cycle, and we firmly believe that each person has an amazing story to tell. Your life alone could be home to amazing adventures and moments worth retelling. People always love a good story, but it’s not always easy to write one that manages to captivate the readers from beginning to end.

Not everyone is gifted with the ability to write. Writing a short story can be taxing to some as it requires a lot of creativity and writing know-how to do so. Oddly enough, writing your life’s story is much easier even if you lack the experience and knowledge about writing. This is most likely because instead of creating a new story, you’re only reliving yours and writing it down.

Still, writing can be tough for some. Despite this, a lot of people are stepping up and writing about themselves for others. If you want to be one of those brave few that decide to do so, you may want to read on. We’ve got a few tips that might help you write your life story in the best way possible.

Plan Ahead

Writing takes a lot of time and devotion. As such, you’ll find it easier to finish your life story if you plan ahead. Many great novels and epics are planned out before they are written and you should too. Trying to write without a plan often leads to poor writing as you tend to pull various ideas from your mind all at once.

There are three steps that you should take before you write about your life. The first step is to summarize your life in at least two to three sentences. Think about the moments and aspects of your life that truly stand. Doing so allows you to find a general direction for what you are about to write. You can’t simply write about your life on a day-to-day basis.

It could be about your journey towards reaching where you are now. It could also be about how you met your significant other. This summary helps you understand what you really want to write about.

Next, you write about the crucial incidents or incidents in your life. Basically, this serves as the key turning point in your story. It’s what will keep the readers hooked from beginning to end. Of course, the incidents should play a crucial role in regards to how you summarized your life’s story.

Lastly, write about your “secret.” This refers to the “why” that helped you reach the point where you are now. If you are writing about how you met your significant other, then your secret should be about why you married him or her. This is an important aspect of your story as it gives the readers a reason to stick around.

Seek Guidance

Keep in mind that you are not the first person to write about your life. Many others have walked a similar path, and they’ve even shared their stories to platforms, as evident at shareyourlifestory.com.au. On this story-sharing platform, you’ll find countless stories about people from all walks of life.

If you are having a tough time with your story, then it might be best to seek guidance from others who’ve already written theirs. We’re not talking about award-winning authors. It’s better to talk to regular people like yourself. Like you, most of them don’t have in-depth experience in writing. They are the best people to talk to if you are looking for tips on how to proceed.

Talk to Your Friends and Family

Although this is your life story we are talking about, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you should refrain from getting the view of others. That being said, it’s best to talk to your friends and family about this matter. They can help expound your story even further. Who knows, they might have something to share that even you aren’t aware of.

Getting the perspective of others will give you an idea about how your story should go. From the reader’s perspective, these new views will give them a wider world to explore. Great stories shouldn’t just be limited to the eyes of one character. The best stories are told through the eyes of many.

Look At Your Albums

Experts suggest that you should browse through old albums and photos to help you get a better view of past events. If you are having issues trying to picture a certain place or event in your life, photos can help refresh your memory. This is a fun part of the process as well because you might get nostalgic looking back at all those photos.

If you’re a person that loves organizing his photos, that’s even better. You can easily find the events that you are looking for. Looking at these photos might also help you recall some of the things that you forgot to write about, so make sure to do this special step.

Don’t Feel To Pressured

Perhaps the best tip we can give you is to calm down and remember that no one is pressuring you. You don’t have a deadline to beat. You most certainly have no one else to please but yourself. Writing under pressure is one of the worst things you can do as you’ll end up creating a poorly written story.

When you feel burnt out from writing, step away from your computer and rest for a bit. Draw inspiration from other mediums. Read books, play video games, watch tv! Do what you usually do to unwind. Once you do and go back to writing, you’ll be surprised at how the words will flow through your mind.

Writing your life story is an intimidating task. However, if you plan ahead and make sure that you have your mind straight, you’ll be able to write an excellent story. Keep in mind that this isn’t just about you as it will also be about the people around you so you should let those close to you read your output.