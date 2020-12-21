Hair Health Help: 8 Natural Ways to Get Healthy Hair Now

The holiday season is about to start, and you’re likely to have some time off to spend relaxing and doing lovely things for yourself. Of course, we’re talking about treating yourself to a pampering session.

And while the coronavirus pandemic might mean that you can’t visit your trusted salon, fear not: you can do so much at home, if you know some easy tricks. To start with, why not give your hair some well-deserved TLC?

After all, it’s the end of the year — and a particularly stressful one at that! — and learning a few natural ways to get healthy hair at home might be just what you need to unwind and recharge.

Are you game? Then read on to find out the eight best and most foolproof tips to give your hair some extra love this winter.

1. Wave Goodbye to Heating Tools

Are you one of those people who dry their hair with a powerful hair drier, and then use heating styling tools on a regular basis? Well, then we have some not-so-great news for you: you need to cut this down ASAP.

As counterintuitive as it may seem, drying and styling your hair using heat-powered equipment can potentially damage it in the long run. We’re not suggesting to ditch your high-quality (and probably expensive!) hair styling faves, but to curb their use.

Perhaps, select a few times a month when you feel like you really want, or need, to achieve a specific hairstyle, and try to let your hair dry naturally for the rest of the time.

2. Discover the Power of Natural Oils

You don’t need to spend an arm and a leg on the latest-generation salon-professional hair products, to get beautiful, healthy hair. You can start with something as easy and cheap as natural oils.

The best ones to give your locks a glossy, silky finish? Almond, avocado, coconut, and olive oil. To obtain great results, apply a thin amount to your hair, cover it for around 30 minutes, and shampoo as usual.

In just a few weeks, you’ll start to notice fabulous results, and probably won’t ever want to go back to spending all your savings on top-of-the-range products full of nasty chemicals!

3. Be Gentle With Your Towel and Choose a Microfiber One

A pretty bad hair habit that you must break right now is not paying attention to how you use a towel after washing your hair. Even on those hectic days when you have barely ten minutes for yourself, make sure that you are as gentle and delicate as possible when drying your hair with a towel.

Try to squeeze the moisture out softly as opposed to rubbing it vigorously, which can cause your ends to split. And if you really want to go the extra mile, then swap your old cotton towel with a microfiber one. This fabric features great soothing and drying properties, which means you’ll be able to dry your hair in half the time while being ultra-gentle with it.

4. Apply Mayonnaise Before Shampooing

Many hair gurus and hair-obsessed celebs swear by using mayonnaise before shampooing. While it may sound a bit weird (and gross), there’s definitely some truth in how mayonnaise can help achieve great-looking, healthy hair.

The secret is in the combined properties of the ingredients: eggs have protein to rebuild damaged hair, olive oil moisturizes, and vinegar provides a shiny finish. The procedure is similar to the one that we described when talking about natural oils. Simply apply a thin layer of mayonnaise to your hair, cover with a shower cap for at least 30 minutes, then rinse and shampoo.

5. Let Your Hair Down – Literally

If you have medium to long hair, chances hair that you often wear it in a ponytail or some other type of up-do. While, of course, sometimes this is necessary (hello, busy mom, fitness-fanatic, and head chef!) try to also let your hair down as often as you can.

And if you really can’t do without a ponytail or a mom bun, then opt for good-quality hair accessories such as silk or satin scrunchies, and try not to pull your hair too tight.

6. Brush Before You Shower…

This is a great tip to help avoid the oh-so-common, post-wash hair breakage. Before you jump into the shower, give your hair a quick (but gentle!) brush: detangling your knots before getting your hair wet will make it stronger and less prone to damage.

An added bonus is that your hair will also be all ready to be styled in a healthy, natural way straight after your shower. Result!

7. …And Turn the Temperature Down a Notch

It’s winter, it’s cold, it might be even snowing outside. What better way to end a busy day than a super-hot bath or shower? Nope, sorry! As tempting and indulging as it sounds, washing your hair with very hot water will only weaken it and hamper its growth.

Both your scalp and your hair cuticles may suffer if you use hot water, so remember to turn the temperature down just a touch to ensure your hair stays healthy and gorgeous.

8. Be Mindful of What You Put on Your Plate

If you think that eating well only affects your weight, then you might need to think again. A nutritious, varied, balanced diet is the key to lush, glossy, healthy hair. So, next time you’re at the grocery store, make sure you stock up on eggs, fish, lean meat, pulses, nuts, green vegetables, and seasonal fruit.

Vitamins C and E are known for helping the production of collagen, which translates into more robust hair that’s less likely to break and split.

If you struggle to get all the nutrients you need, or if you want a bit of a boost to get healthier hair, then you could try incorporating some vitamins into your diet.

Ready to Glow With These Natural Ways to Get Healthy Hair?

There are so many natural ways to get healthy hair — from eating a balanced diet to applying miracle foods like natural oils and mayonnaise — so why not start to look after your locks today?

And, alongside some clever tips on what to do, don’t forget what you are not supposed to do! Hot styling tools, vigorous hair rubbing post-shower, and super-hot water when washing are your hair’s worst enemies.

