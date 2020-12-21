Remote Working Hits New Highs In Texas

According to a recent flexjobs survey, Texas now has the second-highest number of remote workers in the USA, second only to California. This number currently stands at 5.2% of the workforce.

Homework opportunities have been on the rise for some time, but with the current pandemic in full flow, this trend has risen sharply and shows no signs of slowing down.

Many businesses have been forced to review how their company operates and adapt to the restrictions of movement that have been enforced sporadically during 2020. Roles such as computer engineers, customer services officers, and teachers have all seen their daily commute reduced to just a few steps to the spare room with the environment surely reaping the rewards in the process.

What companies employ remote workers in Texas?

One of the largest employers based in the Lone Star State is Dell Technologies. At the last time of searching, the tech giant had over 180 Texas-based remote jobs advertised on its website.

Amazon is another company that appears to be heavily invested in the work-from-home sector in Texas with positions available for software engineers, solutions architects, and security consultants among those that are highly in demand at present.

Apart from employed, remote positions, there is also a vast array of home working possibilities in the area for those who are looking to take a leap and go it alone.

Freelance writing, for example, has seen huge growth over the last few years as businesses realize the necessity of content creation for their on-line platforms. With people spending a lot more time at home, their attention has been steered towards additional income streams that can be achieved by utilizing the tech that already exists in their houses. No risky financial outlay is required, and for many, this industry is providing some much-needed financial help during these difficult times.

Online gaming has also seen its figures soar in recent months. The global gaming market is set to hit 159 billion USD in 2020 with the USA poised to be the largest contributor to that figure along with China. Online casinos have also enjoyed growth throughout the year as land-based casinos are left suffering from closures due to Covid-19. Online sports betting sites took a hit earlier in the year, when many sports events were cancelled. It has since stabilized, and with plenty of sports events now taking place again, online betting sites are buzzing. You can find plenty of them by checking out usbetting.xyz, which is a guide to sports betting in the US.

What are the benefits of working from home?

Aside from the obvious health benefits that arise from staying out of harm’s way during the current crisis, there are many other reasons to consider remote working:

Avoid the daily commute. Countless hours are lost each day from sitting in traffic going to and from work. If you’ve ever been stuck in the notorious jams on the Katy freeway, then you’ll know exactly how stressful that can be.

Fewer cars on the road mean better air quality for all. The fall in traffic over the last few months have shown how quickly the environment begins to benefit.

Spend more time with your family. Millions of Americans wish that they could be around to enjoy those precious moments with their kids and other loved ones. Teleworking has made that a reality for many,

Increased productivity. According to Forbes magazine, The US loses $1.8 trillion every year from workplace distractions and two-thirds of managers are reporting a rise in productivity across the board.

There are a ton of other reasons to consider working from home, and it seems that there are a generous amount of positions available. Now might just be the perfect time to make that change.