All Essential Features of CatEight.com

CatEight.com is a course application. It is one of the best websites for choosing and locating the best courses. On this website, we can find courses, schools, agents, and institutions abroad. It can be titled “MOST POWERFUL FINDER FOR EDUCATION.” Simply, onCatEight.com, one can easily find courses, agents, and schools according to one’s choice or interest.

Features

There are many important features which help the visitor of this website to easily find what is best for him.

Vast Range of Choices

There is a wide variety of options for many countries like Australia, New Zealand, China, Canada, and more. Different courses are also available on this website for higher education, primary and secondary, English Course, Chinese Course. When you visit CatEight.com on the top of this website, there are options of education level, countries, and agents. When you click on Any, you find further options ofeducational levels, i.e., Doctorate, (post)Master(research), Graduate Diploma&Certificate, Bachelor, University foundation, and others.

Variety of languages:

Though the most common language nowadays is English for any type of skill or course, this website provides information in more than one language. Chinses is considered to be one of the difficult and least understood languages, but this site also gives guidance to victors who understand Chinese.

As www.CatEight.com tag line is “Make Your Own Way to Apply,” it gives you:

Course application Visa application

It further gives more information about popular institutes and suggests you, reliable agents.

Guidance for Self-Application procedure:

If someone wants to apply, there are a few steps for guidance. If you follow these four basic steps, you can apply yourself for your course of interest to explore all chances and to reach your destination.

Select

Apply

Accept

More

There are further options when you follow these four steps, one by one.

When you click on the “Select” option, you have to go through these three options

Course search: Here, you can findmulticriteria search options.

Course guide: you can select a course under the Agents’ guide.

Agent research: hundreds and thousands of choices will be available according to your individuality.

When you click on the “Apply “option, you have to go through these three options

Personal data

File upload

Application

When you click on the “Accept” option, you have to go through these three options

Tracking

Notice of offer

Tuition fee

Similarly, the “More” option has

Student visa

Visa tracking

Landing services

Login

The simple method to login to this website is you have to give your mailing address and password, which should consist of 6 to 18 characters.

Now the question is, who can log in to this website?

Students, Institutions, Agents, and others can easily have access to this website.

Nav

When you click on Nav, you will option like Course Finder, Agent Finder, University Search, Course Application, News& tips, Services, Solutions, and About CatEight. These options have multiple further requirements. Like when you choose Course Finder, they will ask you about

Course Category Country/Religion Qualification Discipline Study method Course Fee Course Duration

Likewise, other options have more requirements. All these requirements are just a process to make your path easier and to help you to reach your dreams conveniently.

Tools

Tools provide you three different categories.

Visa Help

Course Guide

Compare

Visa Help

‘Visa Help’ will issue your visa consultation services to applicants who have enrolled themself for study abroad. If the applicant knows the process of visa application, he can pass this step. Otherwise, your request will be submitted to Request Pool. Some basic details of the applicant which are necessary are

Surname Nickname Sex Date of birth Nationality Country/religion Town/city Email Mobile Account

Course Guide

If the applicant hasn’t decided yet which course to choose and which not, he can take help with the Course Guide. The applicant has to give basic information like educational background and course requirement, and his application will be sent to the Request Pool.

Compare

The applicant can take suggestions from the course guide, which helps him to compare different courses and made him select one course.

Support

Support helps visitors of this website to give Feedback, to have Live Chat, Media follow, Questionnaire, and Help.